Keep or sell? Itumeleng Khune, Keagan Dolly and the transfer decisions Kaizer Chiefs must make in upcoming transfer window

As preparations for the 2024-25 campaign begin, Kaizer Chiefs might just be the club with the most work to do.

The Glamour Boys endured their worst PSL campaign, finishing 10th, well outside the top eight, failing to qualify for the MTN 8.

The Soweto giants are also still without a substantive coach after interim mentor Cavin Johnson stepped down at the end of the season.

And to make matters worse, Chiefs have several players who might be considered surplus to requirements.

The Chiefs hierarchy will do well to install a new coach as soon as possible, allowing the new man time to have an opinion on players that should be retained, let go, and those that should be pursued in the market.

As that process begins in Naturena, GOAL opines on which players Chiefs should keep or sell heading into next season as the club looks to end the lengthy trophy drought.