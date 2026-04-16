Keanu Cupido concedes Grant Kekana absence is blow for Mamelodi Sundowns but youngster Khulumani Ndamane raises hand - 'I am ready to help the team'
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The sending off!
Grant Kekana was sent off in the first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance in Tunis on Sunday night.
However, Masandawana had done enough to claim a 1-0 win thanks to a second-half strike from Brayan Leon.
It is a massive advantage for the South African outfit, who need at least a draw of any kind to advance.
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Cupido admits Kekana absence is a blow
Keanu Cupido concedes it will definitely hurt that his compatriot will not be available against Esperance this weekend.
"It's a big blow. Grant says he has the experience for years now, and he helped us a lot. We will miss him," he told the media.
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Ndamane ready to step up
The 21-year-old former TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane has promised to deliver if called upon.
"It's not like I am saying I am happy that he got a red card so that I would play," he said in a presser.
"When my chance to play comes, it will come, and if given the opportunity, I am ready to help the team.
“For us, it’s like we have played the first half, and you know in the second leg anything can happen. So, it’s important for us to remain focused to win the game and try to proceed to the next stage of the competition," the Bafana Bafana international concluded.
Who will Sundowns play next
If they get past Esperance on Saturday, Sundowns will face either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat in the final.