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Grant Kekana and Florian Danho, Mamelodi Sundowns vs EsperanceBackpage
Seth Willis

Keanu Cupido concedes Grant Kekana absence is blow for Mamelodi Sundowns but youngster Khulumani Ndamane raises hand - 'I am ready to help the team'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
G. Kekana
K. Ndamane
K. Cupido

The defending Premier Soccer League champions hope to complete the job in Pretoria on Saturday against the Tunisian heavyweights and secure a back-to-back CAF Champions League final ticket. Last year, they fell to Egyptian outfit Pyramids in the last hurdle and will be aiming at making it better in the almost-ending campaign.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The sending off!

    Grant Kekana was sent off in the first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance in Tunis on Sunday night.

    However, Masandawana had done enough to claim a 1-0 win thanks to a second-half strike from Brayan Leon.

    It is a massive advantage for the South African outfit, who need at least a draw of any kind to advance.

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  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Cupido admits Kekana absence is a blow

    Keanu Cupido concedes it will definitely hurt that his compatriot will not be available against Esperance this weekend.

    "It's a big blow. Grant says he has the experience for years now, and he helped us a lot. We will miss him," he told the media.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Ndamane ready to step up

    The 21-year-old former TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane has promised to deliver if called upon.

    "It's not like I am saying I am happy that he got a red card so that I would play," he said in a presser.

    "When my chance to play comes, it will come, and if given the opportunity, I am ready to help the team.

    “For us, it’s like we have played the first half, and you know in the second leg anything can happen. So, it’s important for us to remain focused to win the game and try to proceed to the next stage of the competition," the Bafana Bafana international concluded.

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  • Who will Sundowns play next

    If they get past Esperance on Saturday, Sundowns will face either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat in the final.