Keagan Dolly breaks silence on his R1 million per month salary at Kaizer Chiefs & why SuperSport United decided against signing him despite passing his medical
The 31-year-old is now a free agent and continues searching for a new club after coming close to joining Matsatsantsa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Dolly spent three seasons at Chiefs
- But he is now a free agent
- He talks about his Chiefs salary and failed SSU move