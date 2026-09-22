Michael Kayode has finally announced himself in the Premier League and, thanks to the displays he has been putting in for Brentford, he has also earned a call-up for the new Italy side led by Roberto Mancini. Speaking to the official FIGC website, the full-back who came through at Fiorentina and won the Under-19 European Championship with Italy in 2023 offered several insights into his young career.
Kayode: "Maldini inspires me. I said no to Nigeria, Italy are an honour. Moving from Juventus to Gozzano gave me strength"
The long throw-in
"I woke up one day and discovered I had a long throw-in. In Florence they did not use it much, but in England there is even a coach specifically for it and we started working on routines and tactics. Now really everyone uses it."
Bollini with Mancini and the European Championship won
"It's fantastic to find manager Bollini here again, I owe him so much. The emotion of winning the European Championship is unforgettable. Even today, I still look back at photos and videos
Nigeria rejection and the Azzurri emotion
"I can't wait to get back to my little girl. Becoming a father at this age is an incredible emotion. I don't think there's any greater joy. Nigeria approached me, but for anyone playing for Italy is an honour. Before the match against Chelsea I didn't know about the call-up, I found out on my phone and it was an incredible emotion.
There are a lot of young players here in the Italy squad and that's good for the team. I want to give my all for the group. Mancini spoke to me and explained the tactical work he wants, there is always something to learn. Then having a captain of Donnarumma's calibre is fantastic."
I take inspiration from Maldini
"My idol? I've always looked up to Maldini, while here there's Di Lorenzo, who helps me a lot and is a source of inspiration. Who messaged me after the call-up? If I have to name one, I'd say Favasuli. We're in touch and I'm happy with how he's developing. I think he's a fantastic player and person."
From Juventus to Gozzano and then to Fiorentina
"Moving from Juventus to Gozzano is obviously very different, but that experience gave me the strength to reach this level. My advice to young players is not to lose heart if they drop into the lower divisions because you can grow a great deal there.
My time in Florence was fantastic. If I am here, I must always thank Fiorentina. This opportunity came my way and I think anyone would want to play in the Premier League. In England I managed to improve in so many areas, but rather than focusing on the difference between Serie A and the Premier League, I think it is crucial for a young player to get minutes and play."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting