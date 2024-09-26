Katlego Mphela warns Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos against freezing out Mamelodi Sundowns stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau as Manqoba Mngqithi keeps fired-up Kaizer Chiefs guessing
The Masandawana duo has missed their team's last four matches and it remains to be seen if they will be back against Amakhosi.
- Mudau and Mokoena have missed Downs' last four games
- But they are still in the Bafana squad
- They could also miss the Chiefs match