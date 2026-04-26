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Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Katlego Mphela scrutinises Mamelodi Sundowns' mindset and priority as they battle Orlando Pirates in PSL title race, 'I know they are chasing after the CAF Champions League'

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M. Cardoso

Masandawana stand as the only PSL side still flying the South African flag in continental competition. At the same time, they must juggle the relentless demands of domestic fixtures with their ambitions in Africa. That delicate balancing act presents a stern test for Miguel Cardoso’s men as the pressure mounts on both fronts.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Sundowns' chase of a double

    Mamelodi Sundowns are still chasing glory on two fronts, fighting for the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League.

    Coach Miguel Cardoso would not want to miss out on any of the two trophies.

    In the PSL, Orlando Pirates are Sundowns' challengers in a tight race that could be decided on the last day of the season.

    Moroccan side AS FAR are also waiting for Masandawana in the Champions League final.

    Former Sundowns forward Katlego Mphela dissects what the Brazilians are facing for the rest of the season.

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  • FBL-CAF-C1-ESPERANCE-SUNDOWNSAFP

    Downs navigating through tight schedule

    "I did say that Sundowns will drop points along the way because of the number of games they are playing and the travelling they do," Mphela told Soccer Laduma.

    "So it's up to Orlando Pirates if they want to win it. Now they are still on top of the log, but Sundowns have a game in hand.

    "But it's not guaranteed points. So, I think it's going to be a league that will go up to the end, where it will be decided by goals.

    "I think so. So whoever is going to score a lot of goals is gonna win this league which, in this case, I give Sundowns a benefit of the doubt."

  • Katlego Mphela of Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2012BackpagePix

    Sundowns' main priority pointed at

    "And in the Champions League, I think when I look at the opponents they are playing against,  but you never know in Africa," said Mphela.

    "I think they have a chance to be honest. I think they will win it. I mean, even the coach knows that they might lose the league, and the players know they might lose the league, they would want to win one between the league and the Champions League.

    "Knowing Sundowns, I know they are chasing after the Champions League. They will never say it, but they want the Champions League more."

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    What's at stake for Sundowns?

    Sundowns are pushing for a ninth straight PSL title and would not want Pirates to end their supremacy.

    In Africa, they are keen on winning the Champions League after being losing finalists last season and cannot afford to slip-up in another final.

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