Mamelodi Sundowns are still chasing glory on two fronts, fighting for the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League.

Coach Miguel Cardoso would not want to miss out on any of the two trophies.

In the PSL, Orlando Pirates are Sundowns' challengers in a tight race that could be decided on the last day of the season.

Moroccan side AS FAR are also waiting for Masandawana in the Champions League final.

Former Sundowns forward Katlego Mphela dissects what the Brazilians are facing for the rest of the season.