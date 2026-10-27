Before the vote on the award, Yamal said: "I honestly believe that the two of us are the best in the world, and that I deserved it this year because I won titles." He was talking about himself and Kylian Mbappé (27). Kane did not figure in his calculations.

According to the German newspaper Bild, Holt sees that statement as a symptom of something troubling in the game: a celebrity culture that pushes players to make themselves the centre of attention.

The British journalist wrote: "On Monday evening we saw that football is capable of handing its highest awards to men like Kane. Men who did not seek the spotlight, did not stir up controversy, did not misuse their fame, and did not hire people of short stature to decorate their eighteenth birthday party, as Yamal is alleged to have done, but rather dedicated themselves to a career of quiet excellence."

Read also: Ballon d'Or: Yamal missed a big chance, and Mbappé's loss is good news in Madrid



