Kane ahead of everyone, then Yamal and Mbappé. Kvaratskhelia only fifth: the Ballon d'Or odds

This year brings a change that goes beyond the pitch: for the first time in its 70-year history, the ceremony will leave Paris. The 70th edition will be held on 26 October 2026 in London, rather than at Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet, its traditional home. The choice of the English capital is no coincidence: it is a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the footballer who won the very first edition of the award in 1956. Through it, France Football and UEFA will mark the trophy's landmark anniversary by symbolically returning to its origins. The Ballon d'Or assesses the performances of the 2025-2026 calendar year, so the season that has just ended in Europe's major leagues carries as much weight as THE World Cup, which has historically been the event capable of overturning predictions in the space of just a few weeks.







