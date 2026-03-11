Kaizer Motaung Jr vows to quit if Kaizer Chiefs don't meet their targets - 'If I do not achieve... then I must make way'
Accountability at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has broken his silence regarding the intense scrutiny surrounding his leadership at Naturena. Having occupied the high-pressure role since July 2021, the former Amakhosi striker has often found himself in the firing line during the club's turbulent periods.
While the Glamour Boys famously ended their decade-long trophy drought by clinching the Nedbank Cup in 2025 against Orlando Pirates, the demand for consistent dominance remains at an all-time high among the club's faithful supporters.
Despite the silverware, critics and several club legends have continued to question whether the sporting director is the right man to lead the technical revolution. Some have even suggested that the Soweto giants should look beyond the Motaung family to find a fresh perspective.
However, the 44-year-old official insists he is driven by results and is fully prepared to walk away if he cannot deliver on the mandate handed to him by the board of directors.
The burden of expectation
Speaking on 947's MSW, Motaung Jr. addressed his future with a clear message of accountability.
"Last year we ended a 10-year trophy drought, and it took three years to be able to change the club's fortunes," Motaung Junior said.
"I firmly believe that if you work as a collective, there's so much more that we can achieve. We also have goals and targets, but I'm here to work. I'm here to serve. The time when I don't achieve the goals like anybody else, then I will be the first person to be like, 'well, listen, I'm not achieving the goals that I have set out'."
This statement highlights a shift in the internal culture at Naturena, where performance metrics are now being applied to everyone, regardless of their status within the club's hierarchy.
The sporting director was adamant that his position is not protected by his surname and that he is subject to the same Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as any other employee within the football department.
His comments come at a time when fans are demanding more than just domestic cup success, with the Betway Premiership title remaining the ultimate goal, one they have fallen short of after three straight losses in the competition.
'If I do not achieve... then I must make way'
The former striker emphasised that his primary focus remains on the long-term project of returning Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of African football.
"We are here to work and serve. There's no one here who has a set job. Everyone has deliverables. Everyone has KPIs that you have to achieve," he explained further.
This professional approach is part of the modernisation project Motaung Jr. has spearheaded, aiming to align the club with global standards of football administration and recruitment strategies.
By publicly committing to his targets, he has effectively put a timeline on his own tenure if results do not follow.
"I'm fully focused on my responsibilities, and I think everyone that's associated with the team is fully focused," added Motaung Junior.
"I'm here to work and serve. I have a job and a responsibility. And like anybody else, if I do not achieve the roles and objectives set out for me, then I must make way."
The price of failure
While the off-field debates rage on, the immediate focus for the Amakhosi structure is back on the pitch.
The team is currently preparing to move past recent frustrations as they gear up for their upcoming PSL clash against the high-flying Durban City who seem to be defying their own internal problems to keep putting points on the board.
The sporting director's comments and acceptance of accountability will hopefully serve as a rallying cry for the entire organization to pull in one direction as the business end of the season approaches and the race for Top Eight and continental qualification intensifies.
For Motaung Jr., the results of their remaining 12 matches will provide the ultimate evaluation of his work. As the club navigates a transitional era, the sporting director has made it clear that while his heart is in the job, his head is fully aware of the price of failure at South Africa's most supported club.