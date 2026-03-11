Kaizer Motaung Jr vows to quit if Kaizer Chiefs don't meet their targets - 'If I do not achieve... then I must make way'

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has broken his silence regarding the intense scrutiny surrounding his leadership at Naturena. Having occupied the high-pressure role since July 2021, the former Amakhosi striker has often found himself in the firing line during the club's turbulent periods.

While the Glamour Boys famously ended their decade-long trophy drought by clinching the Nedbank Cup in 2025 against Orlando Pirates, the demand for consistent dominance remains at an all-time high among the club's faithful supporters.

Despite the silverware, critics and several club legends have continued to question whether the sporting director is the right man to lead the technical revolution. Some have even suggested that the Soweto giants should look beyond the Motaung family to find a fresh perspective.

However, the 44-year-old official insists he is driven by results and is fully prepared to walk away if he cannot deliver on the mandate handed to him by the board of directors.