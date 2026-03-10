Kaizer Motaung Jr defends Kaizer Chiefs transfer policy and dismisses ‘free agent’ claims - 'We’ve spent millions of Rands to reinforce the squad'
- Backpagepix
Amakhosi SD addresses recruitment strategy
With mounting pressure on both management and the coaching staff, Kaizer Motaung Jr recently addressed Kaizer Chiefs supporters, taking the opportunity to respond to their questions and grievances.
Speaking on MSW, he was keen to set the record straight regarding the club’s financial commitment in recent transfer windows, while also addressing the narrative surrounding their recruitment activity.
'Debunking free agent' myth
“I think one thing people have raised their frustrations, and I understand why, at the same time, same supporters, us as a club, really do see strength in the squad we have, a very young, dynamic squad, with some very good experience,” Motaung Jr stated.
He was adamant that the Naturena-based outfit is not looking for cheap fixes.
“We also have players who have experience on the continent. And I wanna debunk this issue of free players. We, in the past few years, have been really active in the transfer market. We’ve spent millions on Rands to make sure we can reinforce the squad.”
- Backpage
Honest assessment of underperforming stars
While defending the overall strategy, Motaung Jr was honest enough to admit that not every acquisition has been a success at Naturena. He acknowledged the disconnect between the players' potential and their actual output on the pitch since joining the club.
“It’s just been a situation of, yes, we can acknowledge the performances where we have gotten wrong. There are players that maybe we brought in, who have not been the right fit,” he explained.
“No, it’s not about singling out any person, but there’s people who have come donned the jersey and found it difficult to perform to their best.
“That’s a fact, we take our hand up, and we acknowledge that fact. At the same time, our analysis, recruitment, and procedure is very detailed – it’s not done by one person. We work very closely with the technical team, with data, our analysis team, and our head of recruitment.”
- Backpage
Internal structure and scouting processes
Central to the club's strategy is the integration of the youth academy into the first-team recruitment plan, ensuring a sustainable future for the Soweto giants. Motaung Jr praised the work being done at the lower levels to prepare future stars.
“And one thing that people need to know is we have a very strong youth development structure that also forms part of recruitment,” he noted.
"We’ve brought in people there like coach Vela [Khumalo], even coach [Dillon] Sheppard, who have a keen eye in also bringing players at youth level and various levels that are gonna fulfill a long-term strategy.”