Kaizer Motaung Jr defends Kaizer Chiefs transfer policy and dismisses ‘free agent’ claims - 'We’ve spent millions of Rands to reinforce the squad'

While defending the overall strategy, Motaung Jr was honest enough to admit that not every acquisition has been a success at Naturena. He acknowledged the disconnect between the players' potential and their actual output on the pitch since joining the club.

“It’s just been a situation of, yes, we can acknowledge the performances where we have gotten wrong. There are players that maybe we brought in, who have not been the right fit,” he explained.

“No, it’s not about singling out any person, but there’s people who have come donned the jersey and found it difficult to perform to their best.

“That’s a fact, we take our hand up, and we acknowledge that fact. At the same time, our analysis, recruitment, and procedure is very detailed – it’s not done by one person. We work very closely with the technical team, with data, our analysis team, and our head of recruitment.”