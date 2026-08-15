Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Luke Baartman, Langelihle Phili and Mfundo Vilakazi backed to 'rise to the occasion' against Mamelodi Sundowns
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Amakhosi legend predicts victory
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has thrown his weight behind the current squad, suggesting that for the first time in several seasons, the Glamour Boys enter a fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns with a genuine belief in victory.
Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated blockbuster, Makua provided a bold scoreline prediction and highlighted the tactical shifts that have seen Chiefs win their opening two matches of the campaign.
"It's 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs. The way things are at the moment, I believe they will rise to the occasion tomorrow," a confident Makua told KickOff.
The rise of the next generation
Central to Makua’s confidence is the emergence of a talented group of young players who have successfully integrated into the first-team setup.
The former playmaker, who pulled the strings for the club in the late 90's, believes that Luke Baartman, Langelihle Phili, and Mfundo Vilakazi are ready to become household names by performing on the biggest stage available in South African domestic football.
Makua insists that the youngsters possess a deep-seated connection to the club's identity that allows them to thrive under pressure.
"These small boys do understand the culture of the team, hence I believe they will rise to the occasion.
"They are doing all the basics, movement off the ball, and they are using speed.
"Football is all about speed," he declared.
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A platform for greatness
The fixture represents more than just three points for the young trio; it is a chance to solidify their status as the new faces of the Amakhosi revolution.
With Sundowns representing the ultimate benchmark in the division, Makua challenged the youngsters to seize the moment and ensure they do not let such a high-profile opportunity pass them by while the eyes of the continent are watching.
Reflecting on the magnitude of the game, Makua added: "Obviously the stage is gonna be big, but because they understand the culture of the team, they will perform.
"There is no bigger stage they will get again if they fail to make use of this one.
"This is a game Baartman, Phili, Vilakazi and others should use to announce themselves," he concluded.
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Challenging the Sundowns dominance
For several years, Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the landscape of South African football until they were finally dethroned by Orlando Pirates last season.
Chiefs often struggled to keep up with the two rival clubs but the current mood at Naturena suggests a shift in mentality, with the new technical team under Fernando Da Cruz seemingly focused on attacking the champions rather than adopting a defensive posture.
With kick-off scheduled for 15:00, the atmosphere at FNB Stadium is expected to be electric as as a sold out crowd flocks to see if this new-look side can truly contend for the title.
Makua’s endorsement serves as a rallying cry for the fans and a vote of confidence for the players.
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