Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Luke Baartman, Langelihle Phili and Mfundo Vilakazi backed to 'rise to the occasion' against Mamelodi Sundowns

Central to Makua’s confidence is the emergence of a talented group of young players who have successfully integrated into the first-team setup.

The former playmaker, who pulled the strings for the club in the late 90's, believes that Luke Baartman, Langelihle Phili, and Mfundo Vilakazi are ready to become household names by performing on the biggest stage available in South African domestic football.

Makua insists that the youngsters possess a deep-seated connection to the club's identity that allows them to thrive under pressure.

"These small boys do understand the culture of the team, hence I believe they will rise to the occasion.

"They are doing all the basics, movement off the ball, and they are using speed.

"Football is all about speed," he declared.