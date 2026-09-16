Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs youngster Steven Mendes eyeing first-team chance at Naturena after COSAFA U-20 Championship – 'There are opportunities that come from this'
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Following in the footsteps of Vilakazi
Steven ‘Stevie G’ Mendes is fully aware that the path from the youth academy to the Kaizer Chiefs first team often runs through international success.
The young midfielder has watched closely as peers such as Mfundo Vilakazi used their performances for the national youth teams to demand attention from the senior coaching staff at Naturena.
The Amakhosi starlet sees this tournament not just as a chance to represent his country, but as a crucial audition for the senior side.
He knows that the current technical team at Chiefs is willing to onboard young talent, provided they show the necessary temperament and quality on the big stage.
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The motivation of defending champions
Amajita head into the tournament as the hunted, carrying the title of defending champions.
While the pressure of maintaining South Africa's dominance in the region is significant, Mendes insists that the squad is using the achievements of the previous generation as fuel rather than a burden.
"We saw last year what this team [Amajita] did for individuals and I think everyone in this team wants the same to happen to them.
"That just pushes us more, makes us work hard and makes us want to win the tournament, so that we can get recognition.
"Overall, I think it just helps us mentally, saying there are opportunities that come from this," Mendes said, per Soccer Laduma.
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Redemption on the international stage
For Mendes, this call-up represents a personal victory after the heartbreak of missing out on the Under-17 national setup.
The midfielder has had to work doubly hard to prove his worth within the Chiefs development structures to earn another chance at the international level.
The midfielder expressed his delight at returning to the national team fold.
"It's always a privilege being in the national team.
"It was a hard time being out of the last one for the Under-17, but obviously I am glad to be back. I can't wait to play for this badge again," he added.
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Handling the weight of expectation
The journey to the top is rarely easy, and Mendes acknowledges the intense scrutiny that comes with being a Chiefs player representing the national team.
With Amajita leaving for Mozambique to begin their campaign against Lesotho, the focus has shifted to tactical preparation and building team chemistry.
"We go into a tournament where we are currently champions, so I think we know what comes with that.
"We know the pressure and we are just going to do our best to do what the last team did and even do better.
"We've studied the three teams in our group, however we are just focusing on ourselves at the moment, making sure that the team gels nicely and we are working through our formations," he concluded.
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