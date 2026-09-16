Kaizer Chiefs youngster Steven Mendes eyeing first-team chance at Naturena after COSAFA U-20 Championship – 'There are opportunities that come from this'

Steven ‘Stevie G’ Mendes is fully aware that the path from the youth academy to the Kaizer Chiefs first team often runs through international success.

The young midfielder has watched closely as peers such as Mfundo Vilakazi used their performances for the national youth teams to demand attention from the senior coaching staff at Naturena.

The Amakhosi starlet sees this tournament not just as a chance to represent his country, but as a crucial audition for the senior side.

He knows that the current technical team at Chiefs is willing to onboard young talent, provided they show the necessary temperament and quality on the big stage.



