Kaizer Chiefs youngster Kabelo Nkgwesa opens up on key takeaways from Spain tour – ‘Everyone is aiming to be ready for the battles ahead'

The Soweto giants recently concluded their European camp, which served as a critical rebuilding and preparation phase ahead of the new season.

Under the watchful eye of Fernando Da Cruz and his technical staff, the Glamour Boys engaged in a series of high-profile friendly fixtures designed to test their tactical discipline.

For Nkgwesa, the tour was more than just a pre-season exercise; it was an opportunity for immense personal and professional growth.

The South Africa Under-20 international was handed a chance to train with the senior squad for the second time as the club continues to nurture his obvious potential.