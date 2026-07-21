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Kabelo Nkgwesa, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Kabelo Nkgwesa opens up on key takeaways from Spain tour – ‘Everyone is aiming to be ready for the battles ahead'

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F. Da Cruz

The Amakhosi youth player has provided an insight into the club’s recent pre-season excursion to Europe, highlighting the intensity of their preparations. The 19-year-old was part of the squad that travelled to Spain to lay the groundwork for the upcoming campaign under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz. For the left-back, the tour represented a vital bridge between the DStv Diski Challenge and the demands of senior professional football.

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Developing under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz

    The Soweto giants recently concluded their European camp, which served as a critical rebuilding and preparation phase ahead of the new season.

    Under the watchful eye of Fernando Da Cruz and his technical staff, the Glamour Boys engaged in a series of high-profile friendly fixtures designed to test their tactical discipline.

    For Nkgwesa, the tour was more than just a pre-season exercise; it was an opportunity for immense personal and professional growth.

    The South Africa Under-20 international was handed a chance to train with the senior squad for the second time as the club continues to nurture his obvious potential.

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    Optimism surrounding the new technical era

    Reflecting on the camp under the new technical team, Nkgwesa expressed immense optimism about the squad’s direction and how the players are adapting to the new philosophies being implemented.

    He noted that the clarity of instruction from the coaching staff has been a major factor in the team's progression.

    The atmosphere within the camp remains high, with the players unified by a common goal of returning the club to its former glory in the Betway Premiership.

    “Our preparation is going very well.

    "We can see what the coaches want from us, and we are all working very hard to adapt to their ideas,” Nkgwesa told the club’s media department.

    “There is a great fighting spirit within the squad, and everyone is aiming to be ready for the battles ahead when the season starts."


  • Rangers vs Kaizer ChiefsTwitter

    Technical and physical lessons from European opposition

    During their stay in Spain, Amakhosi played against different opponents in three friendly fixtures.

    The Glamour Boys began their pre-season camp with a 1-1 draw against Rangers FC, played out to a stalemate by the same scoreline against Al Kholood, and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Elche CF in their final encounter.

    “I got to play 20 minutes in the first match and I got a sense of the difference in how they play compared to us, especially their physicality and endurance, which allowed them to finish stronger, so it is important that we earmark that as an area where we can improve,” he added.


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    Focusing on the finer details of the game

    Beyond the physical attributes, Nkgwesa highlighted the importance of technical proficiency and mental sharpness when playing at a higher level.

    He identified several nuanced areas of the game that the technical team has been emphasising during their training sessions.

    “Also, it’s good to learn about game management, when to pass, the weight of the pass.

    "Those seemingly small things can make a big difference in a match situation,” Nkgwesa concluded.

    By focusing on these finer details, Kaizer Chiefs hope to refine their tactical approach under Da Cruz.