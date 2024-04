Amakhosi fans are happy their team ended a three-match losing run, but some are not satisfied with the players' performances.

Kaizer Chiefs boosted their chances of playing in the Caf competition next season after a hard-fought 2-1 win against rivals SuperSport United.

The Glamour Boys were desperate for a win after losing their initial three Premier Soccer League outings on the trot.

The supporters are happy with the win, but feel some players disappointed against the Swanky Boys at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

GOAL has sampled the best reactions after the win.