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Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi reveals his key targets for the season – ‘The coach is a very demanding coach’
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I’m not entirely happy...
Asanele Velebayi is a man on a mission to silence his critics following a debut season at Kaizer Chiefs that failed to live up to the significant expectations surrounding his move from Cape Town Spurs.
Reflecting on his initial struggles, Velebayi admitted that his first year was a steep learning curve rather than the finished product he hoped to provide.
“I’m not entirely happy [about how I played in the previous campaign], but last season was more [about gaining] experience."
"So, this season I know I’ll be looking to reach my full potential and help the team,” he told FARPost.
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Win every game
The winger has been clear about what he expects from himself this term, focusing on tangible contributions in the final third.
Velebayi knows that as an attacking outlet for a club of Chiefs' stature, his success will be measured by goals and assists.
“For me personally, [my target], first of all, is to play as much as possible and help the team, and score as much as I can.
Beyond his individual numbers, Velebayi is fully aligned with the club's broader goal of returning to their former glory.
“When it comes to the team, we want to win every game and that will determine where we will end up."
"So, for us it’s about winning each and every game. As I said, it’s winning every game, taking each and every game."
"It doesn’t matter who our opponent is. So, it is about dealing with who is in front of us at the moment."
"I don’t want to call out names, but it’s just winning every game,” he said.
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A very demanding coach
The appointment of Fernando da Cruz has brought a fresh tactical approach to Naturena, and Velebayi is relishing the challenge posed by the Frenchman.
Having worked under different coaching regimes since his arrival, including Nasreddine Nabi and the interim duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, the winger is now adjusting to Da Cruz's specific requirements.
“The coach is a very demanding coach. That’s the positive thing about him."
"That’s what I like about him, that he is a demanding coach. He is always looking for 100 percent,” Velebayi explained.
This rigorous environment appears to be exactly what the winger needs to push himself to the next level.
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Chasing a starting role
Velebayi's journey this season has already seen highs and lows, including a vital 14-minute cameo against Richards Bay FC where he provided the assist for Siphesihle Ndlovu’s equaliser.
However, he also missed out on the matchday squad for the recent 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC.
As the Betway Premiership season progresses, Velebayi’s development will be a major talking point for the Amakhosi faithful.
The transition from a promising prospect at Cape Town Spurs to a consistent performer at Kaizer Chiefs is a path many have struggled to navigate, but Velebayi’s honest self-assessment and appreciation for a demanding coaching style suggest he has the right mentality to succeed.
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