Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi reveals his key targets for the season – ‘The coach is a very demanding coach’

The winger has been clear about what he expects from himself this term, focusing on tangible contributions in the final third.

Velebayi knows that as an attacking outlet for a club of Chiefs' stature, his success will be measured by goals and assists.

“For me personally, [my target], first of all, is to play as much as possible and help the team, and score as much as I can.

Beyond his individual numbers, Velebayi is fully aligned with the club's broader goal of returning to their former glory.

“When it comes to the team, we want to win every game and that will determine where we will end up."

"So, for us it’s about winning each and every game. As I said, it’s winning every game, taking each and every game."

"It doesn’t matter who our opponent is. So, it is about dealing with who is in front of us at the moment."

"I don’t want to call out names, but it’s just winning every game,” he said.



