'Kaizer Chiefs will move from 10th to 16th but I've never heard such nonsense from ex-footballer! Many Amakhosi players don't know English' - Fans

Despite their pre-season results and Katsande's vote of confidence most South African fans don't believe Amakhosi can challenge 'Downs for the title.

Recently, former Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande claimed Amakhosi can exploit Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team changes to go all the way and claim the Premier Soccer League.

At the beginning of July Masandwana parted ways with coach Rhulani Mokwena who has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Katsande argued the players had a good relationship with the 37-year-old and it might take time before they start delivering at their best level for the new coaching team.

However, a majority of Mzansi soccer fans seem to see things differently and here are their reactions as sampled by GOAL.