Kaizer Chiefs warned the players-plus-cash price is too high for Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili - 'They should learn from Orlando Pirates'
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The race for Phili
The race for Langelihle Phili's signature has dominated transfer headlines since the window opened, having attracted strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates were also previously linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster.
As reported by FARPost, Amakhosi have gone back to the negotiating table after being rebuffed earlier in the window.
The publication states that the Soweto giants are prepared to include Ashley du Preez and another unnamed player in a blockbuster cash-plus-players swap deal, with personal terms reportedly already agreed between the forward and the Cape Winelands outfit.
However, Ngubane says the proposed deal is too high a price to pay for a player whose style of play does not align with the typical profile of a Chiefs player.
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Expectation to deliver
"Sometimes Chiefs do not recognise their own quality. He may be a good player, but not suited for Chiefs," he told KickOff.
"How many players from Stellenbosch have failed at Chiefs?
“This is often because Stellenbosch players operate in a pressure-free environment.
"At Stellenbosch, there is no criticism or shouting from fans if performances are not good.
"However, at Chiefs, there is an expectation to deliver consistently.
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Not suitable for Chiefs
"At Chiefs, the focus is on entertainment and goal-scoring," Ngubane continued.
"I am not suggesting Phili is not a good player, but I doubt he is suitable for Chiefs.
"I am curious about what the club saw in him to be so eager to sign him.
"They should learn from Orlando Pirates, who tend to sign players who fit their style of play," he said.
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Nothing extraordinary
"What has Phili done to warrant being lured with two highly skilled players plus additional cash?" Ngubane asked.
"I watched his games last season, and there was nothing extraordinary that would justify such interest."
Looking at the player's stats for last season shows a solid return for a young player playing for a mid-table club.
In 39 appearances across all competitions the 21-year-old scored nine goals but only contributed a single assist.
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What comes next for Phili?
While Kaizer Chiefs seem to be in the driving seat for Phili's signature, there are still a couple of stumbling blocks apart from the complex nature of a player swap deal.
Manqoba Mngqithi's Young Africanshave shown a recent interest in the player and Phili's own agent, Glyn Binkin, has admitted the 21-year-old's preference would be a move to Europe at this stage of his career.
It remains to be seen whether Chiefs can, in fact, get a deal over the line and whether Ngubane's dire warnings prove to be prophetic.
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