Kaizer Chiefs warned the players-plus-cash price is too high for Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili - 'They should learn from Orlando Pirates'

The race for Langelihle Phili's signature has dominated transfer headlines since the window opened, having attracted strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates were also previously linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster.

As reported by FARPost, Amakhosi have gone back to the negotiating table after being rebuffed earlier in the window.

The publication states that the Soweto giants are prepared to include Ashley du Preez and another unnamed player in a blockbuster cash-plus-players swap deal, with personal terms reportedly already agreed between the forward and the Cape Winelands outfit.

However, Ngubane says the proposed deal is too high a price to pay for a player whose style of play does not align with the typical profile of a Chiefs player.