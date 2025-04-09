Kaizer Chiefs warned ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash in the Nedbank Cup - 'Nasreddine Nabi would have a chance if they were going to play against AmaZulu or Chippa United'
The Soweto giants have been warned that Downs have a larger pool of players that can do the damage against Amakhosi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chiefs to face Downs
- Khanye says Amakhosi stand no chance
- Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to book date with Chiefs
🟢📱