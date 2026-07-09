Kaizer Chiefs warned against signing 'too many' players as Fernando Da Cruz era is in full swing: 'We must not reinforce with more than five players'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has warned the club, who look to be headed for a rebuilding process, not to sign too many players and end up confusing the man in charge.

The retired star believes that since every Chiefs player right now is new to coach Fernando Da Cruz, bringing in too many will not make sense for the stability of the squad.

The Glamour Boys are entering a high-stakes era under the French tactician, and while the temptation to splash the cash is high, Makua is urging restraint.

He believes the current crop of players deserve a clean slate under the new technical team before being discarded in favour of expensive new arrivals.