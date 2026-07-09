Kaizer Chiefs warned against signing 'too many' players as Fernando Da Cruz era is in full swing: 'We must not reinforce with more than five players'
- Backpage
Avoid squad confusion
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has warned the club, who look to be headed for a rebuilding process, not to sign too many players and end up confusing the man in charge.
The retired star believes that since every Chiefs player right now is new to coach Fernando Da Cruz, bringing in too many will not make sense for the stability of the squad.
The Glamour Boys are entering a high-stakes era under the French tactician, and while the temptation to splash the cash is high, Makua is urging restraint.
He believes the current crop of players deserve a clean slate under the new technical team before being discarded in favour of expensive new arrivals.
- Backpage
Protecting the youth ranks
One of the primary concerns for Makua is the potential lack of opportunities for the club’s emerging talents.
He noted that several young stars have yet to reach their full potential because of inconsistent minutes under previous regimes.
"There are still players like Khanyisa Mayo, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Luke Baartman, who were not given enough game-time by the previous coaches. Maybe this new coach will know how to use them properly," says Makua, speaking to KickOff.
He continued by warning that a bloated squad will only push these academy products further down the pecking order.
"But how are you going to know that if you rush to release them or loan them?
"Bringing in too many new players will delay the progress of players like Vilakazi and Baartman," he said.
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
A clean slate for the current squad
The former Witbank Spurs midfielder says having a new coach gives every Chiefs player a chance to impress.
Makua is adamant that the current roster should not be dismantled before Da Cruz has had a proper chance to evaluate them on the training pitch.
"Letting go of players who didn't feature enough last season would not make sense," Makua said, adding that Chiefs should allow Da Cruz to make his own judgement.
By keeping the core of the group together, Makua believes the club can avoid the pitfalls of starting from scratch every single season.
He argues that continuity is just as important as recruitment if Amakhosi want to return to the pinnacle of South African football.
- Backpagepix
The five-player limit
In a specific tactical recommendation for the board, the man affectionately known as "Disco" during his playing days set a strict cap on how many new faces should arrive at the club.
“We must not reinforce with more than five players; there is no need [for that]. We just need to add here and there," he explained.
"You will rush to release players, only to find they were going to perfectly match the new coach's system and philosophy."
So far, Amakhosi have confirmed two transfers in Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner, with more signings expected before the season begins in August.
Whether the club hierarchy listens to Makua’s advice remains to be seen, but the pressure is on Da Cruz to find the right balance between fresh blood and existing talent.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting