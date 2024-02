Amakhosi have been backed to win the PSL title after they were eliminated from SA's biggest knockout competition following a loss to an NFD team.

Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Milford FC 5-4 on penalty shootouts following a 0-0 draw after extra time at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Even after Milford were reduced to 10 men in extra time after a red card to Vusumuzi Mthabela and Ranga Chivaviro missing a penalty in that period, Amakhosi still went on to lose.

The Soweto giants' outing angered their fans while rival supporters celebrated.