GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League redemption bid against equally struggling Matsatsantsa on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs are desperate to salvage their waning fortunes when they host SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Both teams are struggling for form and it will be a battle of limping teams who are keen to ease their woes and end the season on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and SuperSport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.