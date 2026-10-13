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Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Premier Soccer League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Kick-off time
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Date:
13/10/26
Kick off:
19h30
Venue:
FNB Stadium, Soweto
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How to watch Chiefs vs Stellenbosch - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 205
Or follow the goals on our live scores page.
Chiefs team news & squads
A statement released on the official club website confirmed the status of four players who are currently undergoing various stages of rehabilitation and will not be available for this match.
“Chiefs still have four major injury concerns, with Brandon Petersen returning to individual training recovering a knee injury, Lebohang Maboe – who has played in all eight of Chiefs’ games this season – nursing an ankle injury, while [Langelihle] Phili and Siphesihle Ndlovu remain long term absentees,” the club confirmed.
On Monday, in Fernando Da Cruz's pre-match press conference he revealed Adolf Mtasingwa was also out injured, leaving Chiefs with only one senior midfielder available for this match.
In the good news column for Chiefs is that Flavio Silva is available again and will likely start.
Chiefs' squad know their opponents well as six of the current squad (Langelihle Phili, Thabo Moloisane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Dillon Solomons, and loanee Faiz Abrahams) have previously played for the Winelands club.
Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Moyane, Inacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Chislett, Shabalala, Duba, Mmodi, Silva.
Stellenbosch news & squads
Stellenbosch are also very familiar with Chiefs as they have six players, and a coach, who have represented the Soweto club.
Ashley Du Preez, George Matlou, Given Msimango, Njabulo Blom, Darrel Matsheke and Gopolang Taunyana, plus coach Gavin Hunt, have all spent time at Naturena.
Stellenbosch have confirmed that Mosa Lebusa, Surprise Nhlabathi, and Orlando Mbembe are out injured but Gavin Hunt hinted that the injury list extends beyond just these three players.
“The most important thing for us is to get a team out there that is fit to play. Our injury list is huge, and that detracts a little bit, but we will be competitive, and that’s the most important thing,” Hunt told the media in his pre-game comments.
“It’s always a game that people are excited to play in. We’re looking forward to it and hoping there will be a nice crowd, which I am sure there will be. It’s another away game; it’s now six out of eight for us so far [including the home fixture played in Durban], but we have to face it, confront it and get the best possible team out there from what we have available.”
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Head-to-head and recent form
Kaizer Chiefs form: D D W D D
Chiefs need to get back to winning ways if they hope to mount a league title challenge. Despite being unbeaten in the league, four draws and three wins out of their first seven matches is just not good enough to keep pace with their title rivals.
Stellenbosch FC form: W D D L W
Gavin Hunt will be happy that his team is in the Top Eight but with just two wins from their opening seven matches, they also need to start turning draws (3) into wins.
Prediction:
Home: 90%
Draw: 0%
Away: 10%
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
24/02/26
Chiefs 2-1 Stellenbosch
PSL
04/02/26
Stellenbosch 2-1 Chiefs
Carling Knockout Cup
05/10/25
Stellenbosch 0-0 Chiefs
PSL
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