Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC Premier Soccer League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

A statement released on the official club website confirmed the status of four players who are currently undergoing various stages of rehabilitation and will not be available for this match.

“Chiefs still have four major injury concerns, with Brandon Petersen returning to individual training recovering a knee injury, Lebohang Maboe – who has played in all eight of Chiefs’ games this season – nursing an ankle injury, while [Langelihle] Phili and Siphesihle Ndlovu remain long term absentees,” the club confirmed.

On Monday, in Fernando Da Cruz's pre-match press conference he revealed Adolf Mtasingwa was also out injured, leaving Chiefs with only one senior midfielder available for this match.

In the good news column for Chiefs is that Flavio Silva is available again and will likely start.

Chiefs' squad know their opponents well as six of the current squad (Langelihle Phili, Thabo Moloisane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Dillon Solomons, and loanee Faiz Abrahams) have previously played for the Winelands club.

Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Moyane, Inacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Chislett, Shabalala, Duba, Mmodi, Silva.







