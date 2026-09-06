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Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC Premier Soccer League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Z. Kwinika
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United
T. Monyane
L. Phili
B. Cross
P. Mako
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City

The Glamour are set to host Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium as they're looking to return to winning ways, having dropped points against Richards Bay FC in their last match. The Soweto giants will be aiming to close the gap on early pacesetters in the title race, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Dobsonville Stadium

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele

    Date:

    06/09/26

    Kick off:

    15h00

    Venue:

    Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto


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  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi Sundowns Siphesihle Ndlovu Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    How to watch Chiefs vs Siwelele online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow on our match page.



  • Siwelele team news & squads

    Siwelele have no new injury concerns, with former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa the only notable name missing as he continues making his way back from injury.

    Siwelele Probable XI: Xulu, Mfolozi, Baliti, Ngcobo, Ndebele, Mokhuoane, Margeman, Pule, Jeza, Isaah, Thulo.



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  • Chiefs team news & squads

    Chiefs approach the match against Siwelele with a major boost as Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross, Kabelo Nkgwesa, and Revee Frosler return to full fitness.

    Meanwhile, Thabiso Monyane and Langelihle Phili are ruled out of this encounter due to injuries.

    Chiefs Probable XIPetersen, Frosler, Moloisane, Miguel, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Baartman.



  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Kaizer Chiefs form: D D W L W

    Chiefs are winless in their last two matches after playing back-to-back draws against Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

    Siwelele FC form: D L L D D

    Meanwhile, Siwelele are one of the teams that are yet to taste victory in the new season, after playing two draws and suffering two defeats in their opening four games in the Betway Premiership.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    29/04/26

    Siwelele 2-0 Chiefs

    PSL

    22/10/25

    Chiefs 0-0 Siwlele

    PSL

  • Mfundo Vilakazi Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC