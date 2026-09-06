Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC Premier Soccer League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Chiefs approach the match against Siwelele with a major boost as Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross, Kabelo Nkgwesa, and Revee Frosler return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Thabiso Monyane and Langelihle Phili are ruled out of this encounter due to injuries.

Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Frosler, Moloisane, Miguel, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Baartman.







