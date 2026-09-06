Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC Premier Soccer League Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Kick-off time
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Date:
06/09/26
Kick off:
15h00
Venue:
Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto
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How to watch Chiefs vs Siwelele online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Siwelele team news & squads
Siwelele have no new injury concerns, with former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa the only notable name missing as he continues making his way back from injury.
Siwelele Probable XI: Xulu, Mfolozi, Baliti, Ngcobo, Ndebele, Mokhuoane, Margeman, Pule, Jeza, Isaah, Thulo.
Chiefs team news & squads
Chiefs approach the match against Siwelele with a major boost as Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross, Kabelo Nkgwesa, and Revee Frosler return to full fitness.
Meanwhile, Thabiso Monyane and Langelihle Phili are ruled out of this encounter due to injuries.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Frosler, Moloisane, Miguel, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Mmodi, Vilakazi, Baartman.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Kaizer Chiefs form: D D W L W
Chiefs are winless in their last two matches after playing back-to-back draws against Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.
Siwelele FC form: D L L D D
Meanwhile, Siwelele are one of the teams that are yet to taste victory in the new season, after playing two draws and suffering two defeats in their opening four games in the Betway Premiership.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
29/04/26
Siwelele 2-0 Chiefs
PSL
22/10/25
Chiefs 0-0 Siwlele
PSL
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