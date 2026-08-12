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Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs, May 2026Backpage
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi face their former co-coach

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
T. Moloisane
B. Cross
M. Vilakazi
E. Chislett
A. Velebayi
E. Ighodaro
L. Phili

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between The Glamour Boys and Babina Noko at the FNB Stadium in Gauteng. The visiting coach Cedric Kaze will be keen to show the Chiefs faithful what they are missing as he seeks to mastermind his third straight win of the season.

  • FNB StadiumM Sports Marketing

    Match information

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United

    Date:

    12/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:30 SAST

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Chiefs vs Sekhukhune online - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    Flavio Silva and Ethan Chislett missed the loss to Golden Arrows through injury and Fernando Da Cruz gave no return dates.

    They join Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross on the injury list with Rushwin Dortley working himself back to match fitness after 18 months out.

    New signing Langelihle Phili was bright after coming off the bench against Arrows but Da Cruz made it clear there was still an adaption period required so expect him to play some part from the bench again.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, Kwinika, Frosler, Mthethwa, Mtasingwa, Maboe, Shabalala, Ngcobo, Duba.



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  • Sekhukhune team news & squads

    Head coach Cedric Kaze will need to bear in mind their extra time exertions on Sunday.

    Doubts over whether forwards Chibuikwe Ohizu and Bethuel Muzeu will have their work permit issues resolved complicate selection matters even more.

    Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Kazeem, Cardoso, Matisimbi, Mashiloane, Mojela, Khupe, Mkhize, Mokoane, Rammala, Ndlovu.



  • Vusimuzi Mncube Sekhukhune United Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have met 10 times since Sekhukhune’s promotion to the top flight in 2021.

    Chiefs have won five of those meeting against Sekhukhune's three, with two draws.

    The Soweto side enjoyed a 3-1 win over newly promoted Kruger United in their league opener, but came unstuck against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 cup over the weekend.

    Kaizer Chiefs form: L W W L D

    Under new boss Cedric Kaze, Sekhukhune have taken two wins out of two across all competitions so far this season.

    Sekhukhune United form: W W W W D

    Most recent head-to-head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    10/05/26

    Sekhukhune 0-2 Chiefs

    PSL

    16/09/25

    Chiefs 1-3 Sekhukhune

    PSL


  • Kamogelo Malefo, Kaizer Chiefs, Thato Moropa, Sekhukhune United, October 2025Backpage

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN