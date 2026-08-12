Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi face their former co-coach
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Match information
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Date:
12/08/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
FNB Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Chiefs vs Sekhukhune online - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Flavio Silva and Ethan Chislett missed the loss to Golden Arrows through injury and Fernando Da Cruz gave no return dates.
They join Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross on the injury list with Rushwin Dortley working himself back to match fitness after 18 months out.
New signing Langelihle Phili was bright after coming off the bench against Arrows but Da Cruz made it clear there was still an adaption period required so expect him to play some part from the bench again.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, Kwinika, Frosler, Mthethwa, Mtasingwa, Maboe, Shabalala, Ngcobo, Duba.
Sekhukhune team news & squads
Head coach Cedric Kaze will need to bear in mind their extra time exertions on Sunday.
Doubts over whether forwards Chibuikwe Ohizu and Bethuel Muzeu will have their work permit issues resolved complicate selection matters even more.
Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Kazeem, Cardoso, Matisimbi, Mashiloane, Mojela, Khupe, Mkhize, Mokoane, Rammala, Ndlovu.
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Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have met 10 times since Sekhukhune’s promotion to the top flight in 2021.
Chiefs have won five of those meeting against Sekhukhune's three, with two draws.
The Soweto side enjoyed a 3-1 win over newly promoted Kruger United in their league opener, but came unstuck against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 cup over the weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs form: L W W L D
Under new boss Cedric Kaze, Sekhukhune have taken two wins out of two across all competitions so far this season.
Sekhukhune United form: W W W W D
Most recent head-to-head:
Date
Score
Competition
10/05/26
Sekhukhune 0-2 Chiefs
PSL
16/09/25
Chiefs 1-3 Sekhukhune
PSL
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