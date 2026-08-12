Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi face their former co-coach

Flavio Silva and Ethan Chislett missed the loss to Golden Arrows through injury and Fernando Da Cruz gave no return dates.

They join Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross on the injury list with Rushwin Dortley working himself back to match fitness after 18 months out.

New signing Langelihle Phili was bright after coming off the bench against Arrows but Da Cruz made it clear there was still an adaption period required so expect him to play some part from the bench again.

Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, Kwinika, Frosler, Mthethwa, Mtasingwa, Maboe, Shabalala, Ngcobo, Duba.







