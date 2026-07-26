Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer Chiefs Norman Mapeza Scottland FCBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC Toyota Cup Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information

Kaizer Chiefs
Scottland
Club Friendlies
F. Da Cruz
Premier Soccer League
S. Ndlovu
N. Ngcobo
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe
W. Duba
F. Silva
1. Division
K. Musona
W. Musona
K. Billiat
N. Mapeza
Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kruger United
A. Velebayi
B. Cross

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Toyota Cup game between The Glamour Boys and Mabviravira at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng. This will be Amakhosi's final preparation match ahead of the start of the PSL season on August 1.

  • Royal Bafokeng Stadium, June 2020Backpagepix

    Match information

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC

    Date:

    26/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.


    • Advertisement
  • TV Camera clean

    How to watch Chiefs vs Scottland FC - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus

    SABC 1


    You can also follow the live score onSofascore.

  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    This will be new head coach Fernando Da Cruz last chance to see his side in action before the real business of the season starts, so we are expecting the Frenchman to name his strongest XI.

    Chiefs announced the signing of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants Azam FC earlier in the week but if Amakhosi fans get to see their new acquisition in action it will likely be from the bench.

    Possible Chiefs XI: Petersen, Solomons, Moloisane, Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Ngcobo, Velebayi, Vilakazi, Ighodaro.

    Expect several subs to get a run out after the hour mark as the new technical bench will be looking to get minutes into the legs of as many players as possible ahead of the PSL season start against Kruger United on August 1.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Scottland FC squad news

    Scottland are deep into their league season and look like retaining their Zimbabwe Premier League title.

    With 24 matches played, they have 52 points and a seven point buffer over Hardrock FC in second.

    Coach Norman Mapeza revealed his plan to possibly field two different teams in each half as he needs to keep an eye on a potential title defining clash against third placed Dynamos on Wednesday.

    However, you can guarantee that the two Chiefs legends in the Zimbabwean team's ranks, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, will start.



  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason trainingKaizer Chiefs

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Kaizer Chiefs: L D D L W

    Scottland FC: W L W W W

    Kaizer Chiefs finished third in the Premier Soccer League and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup continental competition, but they finished 15 points behind champions Orlando Pirates and have turned to new coach Fernando Da Cruz to close that gap in 2026/27.

    In their recent friendly build up to the season Chiefs have played three, drawn two and lost one of their encounters while on camp in Spain.

    Scottland FC, as previously mentioned, are in the midst of a title race for their second Zimbabwe Premier League title in a row.

    They have 12 matches left of their domestic league season and enjoy a seven point gap over their nearest rivals.


  • Knowledge Musona, Scottland FCScottland FC

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC