Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC Toyota Cup Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information
- Backpagepix
Match information
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC
Date:
26/07/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.
How to watch Chiefs vs Scottland FC - TV channels & live streams
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
This will be new head coach Fernando Da Cruz last chance to see his side in action before the real business of the season starts, so we are expecting the Frenchman to name his strongest XI.
Chiefs announced the signing of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants Azam FC earlier in the week but if Amakhosi fans get to see their new acquisition in action it will likely be from the bench.
Possible Chiefs XI: Petersen, Solomons, Moloisane, Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Ngcobo, Velebayi, Vilakazi, Ighodaro.
Expect several subs to get a run out after the hour mark as the new technical bench will be looking to get minutes into the legs of as many players as possible ahead of the PSL season start against Kruger United on August 1.
Scottland FC squad news
Scottland are deep into their league season and look like retaining their Zimbabwe Premier League title.
With 24 matches played, they have 52 points and a seven point buffer over Hardrock FC in second.
Coach Norman Mapeza revealed his plan to possibly field two different teams in each half as he needs to keep an eye on a potential title defining clash against third placed Dynamos on Wednesday.
However, you can guarantee that the two Chiefs legends in the Zimbabwean team's ranks, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, will start.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Kaizer Chiefs: L D D L W
Scottland FC: W L W W W
Kaizer Chiefs finished third in the Premier Soccer League and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup continental competition, but they finished 15 points behind champions Orlando Pirates and have turned to new coach Fernando Da Cruz to close that gap in 2026/27.
In their recent friendly build up to the season Chiefs have played three, drawn two and lost one of their encounters while on camp in Spain.
Scottland FC, as previously mentioned, are in the midst of a title race for their second Zimbabwe Premier League title in a row.
They have 12 matches left of their domestic league season and enjoy a seven point gap over their nearest rivals.
- Scottland FC
Dive deeper
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