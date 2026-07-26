Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC Toyota Cup Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information

This will be new head coach Fernando Da Cruz last chance to see his side in action before the real business of the season starts, so we are expecting the Frenchman to name his strongest XI.

Chiefs announced the signing of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants Azam FC earlier in the week but if Amakhosi fans get to see their new acquisition in action it will likely be from the bench.

Possible Chiefs XI: Petersen, Solomons, Moloisane, Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Ngcobo, Velebayi, Vilakazi, Ighodaro.

Expect several subs to get a run out after the hour mark as the new technical bench will be looking to get minutes into the legs of as many players as possible ahead of the PSL season start against Kruger United on August 1.







