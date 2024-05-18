Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League hosting of Rise and Shine on Saturday.

It is the penultimate weekend of Premier Soccer League fixtures and Kaizer Chiefs welcome Polokwane City at FNB Stadium.

Both teams are pushing to finish the season in the top half with Chiefs currently placed eighth while Rise and Shine are a rung below.

It is an anticipated afternoon for Amakhosi who are likely to make an announcement regarding the future of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Polokwane, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.