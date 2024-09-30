Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Safa adamant 'refs did very well' & opens up on VAR introduction

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Safa adamant 'refs did very well' & opens up on VAR introductionPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCThe Head of Referees in Mzansi opens up regarding the contested league game between the champions and Amakhosi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs hosted Downs at FNB StadiumMasandwana won controversiallySafa reacts to controversial callsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below