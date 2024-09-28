Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Glamour Boys are gearing up for their first meeting with Downs in the 2024-25 season and GOAL gives you the details to follow the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the FNB Stadium to take on bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday afternoon’s league encounter, with the top spot in the PSL on the line.

Amakhosi and the Chloorkop-based giants come into the match after promising wins in their two opening league games.

Both sides will be aiming to continue with their great run this season and claim the top spot as early as possible.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the highly anticipated clash between Chiefs and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.