Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' crunch top-tier assignment against the Glamour Boys.

Mamelodi Sundowns will win their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League title with a victory against Kaizer Chiefs.

Masandawana have been exceptional in the ongoing season, having not lost a single league game to date.

While the Brazilians are chasing another PSL crown, the Soweto giants are in danger of failing to make the 2024/25 MTN8.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the vital match between Chiefs and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.