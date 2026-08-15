Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi defend their top of the PSL table status
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Match information
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
15/08/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
FNB Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Chiefs vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Kaizer Chiefs head into this match with fitness concerns over Flavio Silva, Ethan Chislett, Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross front of mind.
With such a quick turn around after playing Sekhukhune on Wednesday night, and having played their MTN8 loss to Arrows on Sunday, Fernando Da Cruz needs to be wary of fatigue in the rest of the squad too.
However, in the good news column, new signing Langelihle Phili is settling in well, Luke Baartman has been promising and Mduduzi Shabalala is showing flashes of his best as he returns from the injury he suffered in this fixture last season.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen; Solomons, Kwinika, Miguel, Frosler; Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Maboe; Duba, Phili, Silva.
Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns have their own selection puzzles to solve with new signing Siyanda Ndlovu injured, Teboho Mokoena doubtful after missing the mid-week league game against TS Galaxy, and Monnapule Saleng frozen out of the first team picture.
Miguel Cardoso also needs to figure out how to tighten up the defence which has suddenly become leaky and allowed the opposition to score twice in both their competitive fixtures so far this season..
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Khoza, Basadien, Kekana, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Van Wyk, Leon.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Chiefs find themselves top of the PSL table after two wins from two, with their only blot on the copy book being their loss to Golden Arrows in last weekend's MTN8 quarterfinal.
An early season win over the African champions would not only ensure another week at the top of the table, but would lay down a marker for the rest of the season.
Kaizer Chiefs form:W L W W L
Sundowns also have a 100% league record but have only played one match after their opener was postponed in the wake of Jayden Adams tragic passing.
There is a rare chink in The Brazilians armour this season as they have conceded two goals in both their league and cup encounters.
Sundowns: W W D L D
Most recent head-to-head:
Date
Score
Competition
06/05/26
Sundowns 1-1 Chiefs
PSL
27/08/25
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
PSL
13/04/25
Sundowns 1-2 Chiefs
Nedbank Cup
01/03/25
Sundowns 1-0 Chiefs
PSL
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Dive deeper
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