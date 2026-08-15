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Referee Luxolo Badi Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi defend their top of the PSL table status

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
T. Moloisane
B. Cross
M. Vilakazi
E. Chislett
A. Velebayi
E. Ighodaro
L. Phili
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Williams
K. Mudau
M. Allende
B. Leon
A. Van Wyk
M. Cardoso

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between The Glamour Boys and The Brazilians at the FNB Stadium in Gauteng. This clash of the PSL titans comes as the teams' roles have been reversed with the Soweto club top of the table and the African champions in fifth in the early season running.

  • FNB StadiumM Sports Marketing

    Match information

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    15/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Chiefs vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    Kaizer Chiefs head into this match with fitness concerns over Flavio Silva, Ethan Chislett, Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross front of mind.

    With such a quick turn around after playing Sekhukhune on Wednesday night, and having played their MTN8 loss to Arrows on Sunday, Fernando Da Cruz needs to be wary of fatigue in the rest of the squad too.

    However, in the good news column, new signing Langelihle Phili is settling in well, Luke Baartman has been promising and Mduduzi Shabalala is showing flashes of his best as he returns from the injury he suffered in this fixture last season.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen; Solomons, Kwinika, Miguel, Frosler; Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Maboe; Duba, Phili, Silva.



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  • Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns have their own selection puzzles to solve with new signing Siyanda Ndlovu injured, Teboho Mokoena doubtful after missing the mid-week league game against TS Galaxy, and Monnapule Saleng frozen out of the first team picture.

    Miguel Cardoso also needs to figure out how to tighten up the defence which has suddenly become leaky and allowed the opposition to score twice in both their competitive fixtures so far this season..

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Khoza, Basadien, Kekana, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Van Wyk, Leon.



  • Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Chiefs find themselves top of the PSL table after two wins from two, with their only blot on the copy book being their loss to Golden Arrows in last weekend's MTN8 quarterfinal.

    An early season win over the African champions would not only ensure another week at the top of the table, but would lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

    Kaizer Chiefs form:W L W W L

    Sundowns also have a 100% league record but have only played one match after their opener was postponed in the wake of Jayden Adams tragic passing.

    There is a rare chink in The Brazilians armour this season as they have conceded two goals in both their league and cup encounters.

    Sundowns: W W D L D

    Most recent head-to-head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    06/05/26

    Sundowns 1-1 Chiefs

    PSL

    27/08/25

    Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns

    PSL

    13/04/25

    Sundowns 1-2 Chiefs

    Nedbank Cup

    01/03/25

    Sundowns 1-0 Chiefs

    PSL


  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC