Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch Amakhosi defend their top of the PSL table status

Kaizer Chiefs head into this match with fitness concerns over Flavio Silva, Ethan Chislett, Etiosa Ighodaro and Bradley Cross front of mind.

With such a quick turn around after playing Sekhukhune on Wednesday night, and having played their MTN8 loss to Arrows on Sunday, Fernando Da Cruz needs to be wary of fatigue in the rest of the squad too.

However, in the good news column, new signing Langelihle Phili is settling in well, Luke Baartman has been promising and Mduduzi Shabalala is showing flashes of his best as he returns from the injury he suffered in this fixture last season.

Chiefs possible XI: Petersen; Solomons, Kwinika, Miguel, Frosler; Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Maboe; Duba, Phili, Silva.







