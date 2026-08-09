Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal

The Durban-based club finished sixth in the league last season under now departed coach Manqoba Mngqithi who had them playing an attractive brand of football that pushed the club up the table.

The void left by Mngqithi’s departure has been filled by Pitso Dladla who will still be trying to implement his own style and systems of play.

The club also opted to shake up their squad with Sazi Gumbi, Shadrack Khobedi, Thokozani Lukhele, Thabo Matlaba, Nduduzo Mhlongo, Siyanda Ndlovu (transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns), Keenan Phillips, and Sanele Shabalala all moving on.

Eroine Agnikoi, Mbesu Nkosi, Mnqobi Gumede, Ronaldo van Neel and Jonah Fabisch have all joined the club over the transfer window.

Arrows have also retained the services of last season's PSL Golden Boot winner Junior Dion who is always a threat to opposition defenders.

Golden Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Jiyane, Mabaso, Dlamini, Sibiya, Sithole, Mthanti, Dion, Maxwele.







