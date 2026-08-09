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Flavio Silva & Oumar Komara, Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal

MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
F. Da Cruz
S. Dladla
J. Dion
K. Phillips
O. Komara
A. Maxwele
B. Cross
A. Bitegeko
M. Shabalala
M. Vilakazi
L. Phili
B. Petersen
F. Da Silva

GOAL brings you all the available details on the MTN8 knockout cup game between Amakhosi and Abafana Bes’thende at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. After a two-year absence from the competition, the Soweto club will be keen to make sure they don't fall at the first hurdle.

  • FNB Stadium, JohannesburgGetty Images

    Match information

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

    Date:

    09/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    18:00 SAST

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Chiefs vs Arrows - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow live score updates here on GOAL.


  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    The big news this week was Chiefs finally landing 21-year-old winger Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch FC.

    Even though the youngster has only been at the club for a few days, Brandon Petersen told the media that the winger had settled in "like he's always been there", raising fans hopes that they could see him play some part in Sunday's match.

    Another 21-year-old winger signed this week, Faiz Abrahams, is unlikely to be rushed into action and forward Khanyisa Mayo is out injured.

    Kaizer Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Kwinika, Miguel, Frosler, Maboe, Mtasingwa, Ngcobo, Baartman, Vilakazi, Duba.



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  • Golden Arrows squad news

    The Durban-based club finished sixth in the league last season under now departed coach Manqoba Mngqithi who had them playing an attractive brand of football that pushed the club up the table.

    The void left by Mngqithi’s departure has been filled by Pitso Dladla who will still be trying to implement his own style and systems of play.

    The club also opted to shake up their squad with Sazi Gumbi, Shadrack Khobedi, Thokozani Lukhele, Thabo Matlaba, Nduduzo Mhlongo, Siyanda Ndlovu (transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns), Keenan Phillips, and Sanele Shabalala all moving on.

    Eroine Agnikoi, Mbesu Nkosi, Mnqobi Gumede, Ronaldo van Neel and Jonah Fabisch have all joined the club over the transfer window.

    Arrows have also retained the services of last season's PSL Golden Boot winner Junior Dion who is always a threat to opposition defenders.

    Golden Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Komara, Jiyane, Mabaso, Dlamini, Sibiya, Sithole, Mthanti, Dion, Maxwele.



  • Brandon Petersen and Keenan Philips Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Kaizer Chiefs opened their league season with a comfortable 3-1 win over newly promoted Kruger United.

    They beat Scottland 1-0 in the Toyota Cup the week before and had a strong pre-season in Spain where they held their own against tough overseas opposition.

    Kaizer Chiefs form: W W L D D

    Arrows started life under Pitso Dladla with a 0-0 stalemate against Chippa United that they dominated but just could not get the goal their 60% possession and 16 shots deserved.

    Golden Arrows form: D L D W D

    Most recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    20/01/26

    Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Golden Arrows

    PSL

    30/08/25

    Golden Arrows 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

    PSL


  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer Chiefs

    Dive deeper

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Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM