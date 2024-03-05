Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs host Golden Arrows on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium hoping to get their first goal in 2024 across all competitions.

Chiefs will be aiming at making their fans happy and return to winning ways when they host Arrows in the Premier Soccer League outing.

Amakhosi are yet to get a goal since the return of top-flight football in the country after a short Africa Cup of Nations break, and the Tuesday game presents another chance for Cavin Johnson's men.

Abafana Bes'thende are hoping to complete a double over the Glamour Boys after a 2-1 win in the initial meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.