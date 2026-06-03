Kaizer Chiefs urged to sign discarded Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule: 'He can take Amakhosi back to where they were'
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Amakhosi urged to move for talented free agent
Following the confirmation that Sipho Mbule has left Orlando Pirates, a former Kaizer Chiefs star has urged the Amakhosi hierarchy to pounce on his signature.
The Naturena-based giants are currently in the midst of a significant rebuilding phase under a new technical direction and are looking for elite talent to close the gap at the top of the table.
Mbule is set to depart Mayfair following a difficult second half of the season. Despite a promising return from the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana, the midfielder found his game time severely limited.
His current contract expires on June 30, and Pirates notably declined to activate the one-year option on his deal before the deadline.
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'In South Africa, we hardly have this talent'
Former Chiefs forward Benjamin Reed believes his old side would be foolish to ignore a player of Mbule's technical calibre.
Speaking on the playmaker's situation, Reed expressed his bewilderment at why such a gifted player has struggled to remain consistent at the highest level of the South African game.
"In South Africa, we hardly have the talent of players like Sipho Mbule," Reed said as per KickOff.
"I really don't know what's troubling this young man from his God-given talent," Reed noted.
"Mbule can influence a game on his own. Kaizer Chiefs need a crowd puller like Mbule.
"That's what we've been lacking lately as the culture of the club."
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The heir to Ace Ntsoelengoe's throne?
Reed went as far as to compare the former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United man to one of the greatest icons in the history of the Glamour Boys.
He suggested that with the right guidance and a change in lifestyle, the 28-year-old could be the catalyst for a trophy-laden era at Naturena.
He continued: "He is the closest thing to Ace Ntsoelengoe.
"I believe Mbule can take Chiefs back to where they were, but he needs to change his ways.
"He needs Jesus Christ. That's the only thing that can help the boy. He needs deliverance; he needs to accept that he alone is not enough.
"He and Kaizer Chiefs can also work. I believe he's still got a good chance to make a comeback in the national team in the future."
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What's next for Mbule after Pirates exit?
While the endorsement from a club legend carries weight, Mbule's next destination remains a subject of intense speculation.
His representative, Mike Makaab, has confirmed the exit, stating that the midfielder is "definitely leaving" the Houghton-based outfit as he seeks a fresh start elsewhere in the Betway Premiership.
Outside of Reed's recommendation to Kaizer Chiefs, media reports have suggested that Siwelele FC could be a potential landing spot for the player nicknamed 'Masterchef'.
Having already played for Sundowns, SuperSport, Sekhukhune United on loan and, of course, Pirates, the midfield maestro is not short of experience, but his next move will be defining for a career that many feel has yet to reach its full potential.