Kaizer Chiefs urged to sign discarded Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule: 'He can take Amakhosi back to where they were'

Following the confirmation that Sipho Mbule has left Orlando Pirates, a former Kaizer Chiefs star has urged the Amakhosi hierarchy to pounce on his signature.

The Naturena-based giants are currently in the midst of a significant rebuilding phase under a new technical direction and are looking for elite talent to close the gap at the top of the table.

Mbule is set to depart Mayfair following a difficult second half of the season. Despite a promising return from the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana, the midfielder found his game time severely limited.

His current contract expires on June 30, and Pirates notably declined to activate the one-year option on his deal before the deadline.