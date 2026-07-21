Kaizer Chiefs urged to ignore 'doubled or tripled' pricing to land players capable of 'competing in the CAF Confederation Cup'

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken out regarding the unique financial challenges the club faces in the South African transfer market.

The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged that while the Naturena-based giants are looking to recruitment, they often find themselves being quoted astronomical figures compared to their rivals.

“The club needs to go to the market and sign good players because they will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Khune told the media, as reported by Sowetan.

“They need to beef up the squad, but as we all know it is not easy for Kaizer Chiefs to sign the best players, the players they need.

"Unfortunately, whichever player they want, obviously the price is doubled or tripled and that is not fair."



