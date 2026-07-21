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Thabiso Moloisane Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs urged to ignore 'doubled or tripled' pricing to land players capable of 'competing in the CAF Confederation Cup'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
South Africa
T. Moloisane
R. Leaner
L. Phili
I. Khune
CAF Confederations Cup

Legend Itumeleng Khune has sent a clear message to the Amakhosi board, insisting the club must not let inflated transfer fees prevent them from building a squad capable of continental success. As the Glamour Boys prepare for the demands of the CAF Confederation Cup and hopefully a league title challenge, the club’s former captain believes significant investment is the only way to restore the team to its former glory.

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    The high cost of being Amakhosi

    Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken out regarding the unique financial challenges the club faces in the South African transfer market.

    The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged that while the Naturena-based giants are looking to recruitment, they often find themselves being quoted astronomical figures compared to their rivals.

    “The club needs to go to the market and sign good players because they will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Khune told the media, as reported by Sowetan.

    “They need to beef up the squad, but as we all know it is not easy for Kaizer Chiefs to sign the best players, the players they need.

    "Unfortunately, whichever player they want, obviously the price is doubled or tripled and that is not fair."


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  • Langelihle Phili, Stellenbosch FC, August 2025Backpage

    Chasing continental glory

    The call for reinforcements comes at a time when Chiefs are looking to bolster a squad that has already seen the arrivals of Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner.

    With a potential move for Stellenbosch winger Langelihle Phili also on the cards, the pressure is mounting to secure high-quality talent that can handle the rigours of playing across Africa.

    For the Amakhosi faithful, the lack of silverware in recent seasons, with just one Nedbank Cup to show for the last decade, has been a point of contention, and Khune's comments reflect a growing sentiment that the squad requires more than just depth.

    The demand for "big players" suggests a need for established stars who can deliver immediate results under the intensive scrutiny of the fans.

  • Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    Welcoming fresh faces between the sticks

    Despite his calls for more signings, Khune was quick to praise the business the club has already conducted, particularly in the goalkeeping department.

    The acquisition of Renaldo Leaner has received a seal of approval from the club icon, who has spent decades representing the Glamour Boys.

    “I’m a big fan of Renaldo, and I’m proud Kaizer Chiefs went all out to get him,” Khune said.

    “I will never be jealous of any goalkeeper who signs with Kaizer Chiefs.

    "I will support the goalkeeper wholeheartedly.

    "He deserves all my respect.

    "He deserves everything that is coming for him because he has worked hard at Sekhukhune.

    "He got Bafana Bafana call-ups and has played for the national team."

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  • Rangers vs Kaizer ChiefsTwitter

    Managing the expectations of the Khosi Nation

    Transitioning into life at Naturena is never a simple task, and Khune was careful to warn Leaner and any other potential arrivals about the heavy weight of the jersey.

    The demands of the supporters are relentless, and the former captain emphasised that individual skill must be matched by a collective ability to secure trophies.

    “He must go out there and enjoy himself and know Kaizer Chiefs fans demand results,” the veteran explained when discussing the advice he shared with the new signing.

    “They want you to go out there and enjoy your football and at the same time produce results to put smiles on their faces.

    "They will love you."