Kaizer Chiefs urged to ignore 'doubled or tripled' pricing to land players capable of 'competing in the CAF Confederation Cup'
- Kaizer Chiefs
The high cost of being Amakhosi
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken out regarding the unique financial challenges the club faces in the South African transfer market.
The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged that while the Naturena-based giants are looking to recruitment, they often find themselves being quoted astronomical figures compared to their rivals.
“The club needs to go to the market and sign good players because they will be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Khune told the media, as reported by Sowetan.
“They need to beef up the squad, but as we all know it is not easy for Kaizer Chiefs to sign the best players, the players they need.
"Unfortunately, whichever player they want, obviously the price is doubled or tripled and that is not fair."
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Chasing continental glory
The call for reinforcements comes at a time when Chiefs are looking to bolster a squad that has already seen the arrivals of Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner.
With a potential move for Stellenbosch winger Langelihle Phili also on the cards, the pressure is mounting to secure high-quality talent that can handle the rigours of playing across Africa.
For the Amakhosi faithful, the lack of silverware in recent seasons, with just one Nedbank Cup to show for the last decade, has been a point of contention, and Khune's comments reflect a growing sentiment that the squad requires more than just depth.
The demand for "big players" suggests a need for established stars who can deliver immediate results under the intensive scrutiny of the fans.
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Welcoming fresh faces between the sticks
Despite his calls for more signings, Khune was quick to praise the business the club has already conducted, particularly in the goalkeeping department.
The acquisition of Renaldo Leaner has received a seal of approval from the club icon, who has spent decades representing the Glamour Boys.
“I’m a big fan of Renaldo, and I’m proud Kaizer Chiefs went all out to get him,” Khune said.
“I will never be jealous of any goalkeeper who signs with Kaizer Chiefs.
"I will support the goalkeeper wholeheartedly.
"He deserves all my respect.
"He deserves everything that is coming for him because he has worked hard at Sekhukhune.
"He got Bafana Bafana call-ups and has played for the national team."
Managing the expectations of the Khosi Nation
Transitioning into life at Naturena is never a simple task, and Khune was careful to warn Leaner and any other potential arrivals about the heavy weight of the jersey.
The demands of the supporters are relentless, and the former captain emphasised that individual skill must be matched by a collective ability to secure trophies.
“He must go out there and enjoy himself and know Kaizer Chiefs fans demand results,” the veteran explained when discussing the advice he shared with the new signing.
“They want you to go out there and enjoy your football and at the same time produce results to put smiles on their faces.
"They will love you."
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