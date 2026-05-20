Kaizer Chiefs urged to heavily fine Glody Lilepo for 'his amateur behaviour' leading to red card and suspension

The Congolese attacker finds himself in hot water with fans and pundits alike after his rush of blood on Saturday in a PSL fixture against AmaZulu.

Having already been cautioned earlier in the contest, Lilepo's decision to strip off his jersey after finding the net triggered an automatic second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

The frustration lies in the fact that the IFAB Laws of the Game explicitly state a player must be cautioned for removing their shirt, making the red card entirely avoidable.

Now, the club is being pressured to send a stern message regarding discipline.

"If Chiefs really want their players to be serious about discipline and standards, then Lilepo must be fined for his conduct," according to an unidentified former Bafana Bafana international who spoke to KickOff.

"It shouldn’t matter that the goal Lilepo scored won them the game.

"He deserves to be handed a heavy monetary fine for his amateur behaviour of removing his shirt in celebration when he already had a yellow card."