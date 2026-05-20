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Glody Lilepo Kaizer Chiefs Keegan Allan AmaZuluBackpagepix
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Kaizer Chiefs urged to heavily fine Glody Lilepo for 'his amateur behaviour' leading to red card and suspension

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The Congolese striker is not having a good week despite his goal against AmaZulu. He was sent off for removing his shirt in celebration, then learned he was left out of DR Congo's World Cup squad and now is facing the ire of an ex-pro demanding Amakhosi hit him with a massive financial penalty for his ill-advised goal jubilation.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Heavy fine demanded

    The Congolese attacker finds himself in hot water with fans and pundits alike after his rush of blood on Saturday in a PSL fixture against AmaZulu.

    Having already been cautioned earlier in the contest, Lilepo's decision to strip off his jersey after finding the net triggered an automatic second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

    The frustration lies in the fact that the IFAB Laws of the Game explicitly state a player must be cautioned for removing their shirt, making the red card entirely avoidable.

    Now, the club is being pressured to send a stern message regarding discipline.

    "If Chiefs really want their players to be serious about discipline and standards, then Lilepo must be fined for his conduct," according to an unidentified former Bafana Bafana international who spoke to KickOff.

    "It shouldn’t matter that the goal Lilepo scored won them the game.

    "He deserves to be handed a heavy monetary fine for his amateur behaviour of removing his shirt in celebration when he already had a yellow card."

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  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    European standards for Amakhosi

    The call for a financial sanction stems from a desire to see Kaizer Chiefs implement the same rigorous disciplinary codes found in the world's top leagues.

    The former Bafana star noted that top clubs rarely let such lapses in judgment slide, regardless of the player's contribution to the scoreline or the final result of the match.

    "Clubs in Europe will act if their player does such as a way of setting the standards high," the retired footballer continued.

    "I have seen players in Europe fined for such.

    "The excuse that he was excited after scoring the goal doesn’t hold water because he should be setting the right example as a professional footballer."


  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    The cost of a suspension

    Lilepo's actions have left the Naturena-based outfit short-handed for the final league encounter of the season against Chippa United this coming Saturday.

    Furthermore, the suspension will carry over, ruling him out of the first official fixture of the next campaign.

    "The obvious recommendation to Chiefs is to fine Lilepo," the source added.

    "Missing the next two games is not enough punishment for such amateur behaviour because, being their star player, his absence might cost the team points."

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  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Discipline under the microscope

    This incident has sparked a wider conversation about the professionalism within the Betway Premiership and how Amakhosi manage their squad.

    For a club looking to restore its former glory, maintaining high internal standards is seen as a prerequisite for success on the pitch, and Lilepo's moment of "amateur behaviour" is being viewed as a test of the club's leadership.

    While the goal eventually secured three points against AmaZulu, the twenty minutes Chiefs spent defending their lead with ten men highlighted the risk Lilepo's celebration created.

    Whether the Amakhosi hierarchy decides to follow the advice and hit their star man in the pocket remains to be seen, but the pressure to act is mounting as the season draws to a close.

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