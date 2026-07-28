Kaizer Chiefs urged to flex their 'resources' in the transfer market to contend for trophies - 'They can win nice things if they can do things right'

Expectations are rising at Naturena following Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Scottland FC to lift the Toyota Cup in Rustenburg, but Junior Khanye is not convinced that the current squad is ready for the rigours of the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye was blunt about the team's prospects.

"For me, I can’t say they will win one trophy.

"We have to be realistic and not let love blind us.

"It’s like when you love a t-shirt and realise its colour is wearing off; if I don’t have other clothes, I have to just continue wearing it. But if I have options…"



