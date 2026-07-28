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Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs urged to flex their 'resources' in the transfer market to contend for trophies - 'They can win nice things if they can do things right'

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Junior Khanye has sent a clear message to the Amakhosi hierarchy ahead of the 2026/27 season, insisting that the club must strengthen their squad if they hope to challenge for silverware. Despite lifting the pre-season Toyota Cup, the outspoken analyst believes the Soweto giants should use their resources to invest in quality signings capable of taking the team to the next level.

  • Kaizer Chiefs preseasonKaizer Chiefs

    Khanye questions squad depth for new season

    Expectations are rising at Naturena following Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Scottland FC to lift the Toyota Cup in Rustenburg, but Junior Khanye is not convinced that the current squad is ready for the rigours of the Premier Soccer League.

    Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye was blunt about the team's prospects.

    "For me, I can’t say they will win one trophy.

    "We have to be realistic and not let love blind us.

    "It’s like when you love a t-shirt and realise its colour is wearing off; if I don’t have other clothes, I have to just continue wearing it. But if I have options…"


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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Need for strategic recruitment over miracles

    Khanye argues that relying on the coaching staff to extract results from a squad lacking sufficient quality is a recipe for failure, stressing that the club must use its financial might to bridge the gap between themselves and their rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

    "Chiefs have the resources; they can buy players. That’s my point. They should go to the market and bring in players," Khanye explained.

    "Yes, you need luck in football, but it must meet you halfway.

    "Look at Sundowns; they dominated for eight years locally and finally won a star last season.

    "Pirates have been consistent in playing good football, and finally they won the league. That’s my point.

    "If you don’t have quality and you want miracles from the coach, it’s a mountain to climb because a coach can’t coach and play."


  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Emulating the Pirates model

    Beyond immediate signings, Khanye believes Chiefs must overhaul their internal structures to ensure long-term stability rather than constantly reactive spending.

    He pointed toward the success of cross-town rivals the Buccaneers, who have successfully integrated academy products into their first team, as a blueprint that the Glamour Boys should be following to ensure their future remains bright and sustainable.

    "They should structure their development in order to avoid signing a lot of players in the future, like what Pirates did with the likes of Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and [Mohau] Nkota," he noted.


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  • Kaizer Chiefs preseasonKaizer Chiefs

    Final verdict on the Amakhosi revival

    Khanye believes Chiefs still don't have everything they need to compete at the highest level, and insists the board must make the right decisions before the transfer window closes instead of relying on short-term fixes to solve long-term problems.

    "Chiefs still has a lot of work to do," Khanye concluded.

    "Well done to them for winning the Toyota Cup, but if they want to win a trophy, they must stop the Cut and Paste.

    "Chiefs is a big club, and they know it too, and they can win nice things if they can do things right."


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