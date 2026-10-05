Kaizer Chiefs urged to ditch stalemate habit under Fernando Da Cruz - 'I’d rather have one loss and three wins than four draws'

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a frustrating start to the Betway Premiership season, with their inability to turn draws into wins leaving them playing catch-up in the early standings.

Fernando da Cruz’ side currently sit fourth, with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu all above the Amakhosi.

With just seven games played, however, former Chiefs captain Neil Tovey believes Da Cruz deserves more time to settle in and show what he can do with the team.

"Give him [Da Cruz] a little bit more time. It’s only the start of the season, so a little bit of patience and let them see the next couple of games," Tovey told FARPost.

"Give him a little bit of time; it’s only seven games into the season. So give him a chance."



