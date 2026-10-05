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Kaizer Chiefs urged to ditch stalemate habit under Fernando Da Cruz - 'I’d rather have one loss and three wins than four draws'
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'Give him a little bit of time'
Kaizer Chiefs have endured a frustrating start to the Betway Premiership season, with their inability to turn draws into wins leaving them playing catch-up in the early standings.
Fernando da Cruz’ side currently sit fourth, with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu all above the Amakhosi.
With just seven games played, however, former Chiefs captain Neil Tovey believes Da Cruz deserves more time to settle in and show what he can do with the team.
"Give him [Da Cruz] a little bit more time. It’s only the start of the season, so a little bit of patience and let them see the next couple of games," Tovey told FARPost.
"Give him a little bit of time; it’s only seven games into the season. So give him a chance."
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Addressing draw specialist tag
The Soweto giants are yet to taste defeat in the league, but three wins and four draws have prevented them from making a stronger push up the table.
Tovey believes the focus should now be on turning those hard-earned points into victories, with a more positive approach potentially giving the team the extra edge needed to close the gap on the teams above them.
"I think they need to start being consistent when it comes to the league. You have got to put some league form together. The league form hasn’t been that bad; it’s just those four draws.
"Out of four draws, you convert two of them into wins, and you already have another four points. So, you have to convert those draws into wins, and that’s really important," he added.
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Capitalising on international break
The current pause for international fixtures offers Da Cruz a vital window to fine-tune his tactical approach. The legend believes the way the players return from the break will dictate their momentum for the rest of the year.
"But they have had a stable start. I won’t say it’s bad. They just have to consolidate [unbeaten run] after this international break because it’s always important how your players come back.
"It’s important after this break how they start the league program again. It’s important that they start well because the break is longer.
"Pirates and Sundowns are concentrating on the [MTN8] Cup final, so they [Chiefs] need to pick up their form now so that they can get their league results together and start playing a bit of catch-up," Tovey explained.
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Points over pride philosophy
For Tovey, the issue is not that Chiefs are dropping points through defeats, but that too many draws could ultimately prove costly in the race for the top. His message is clear, there is value in being unbeaten, but winning more games is what will move the Amakhosi closer to the teams setting the pace.
“You haven’t lost a game, but I’d rather have one loss and three wins than four draws,” Tovey concluded.
The message now leaves Da Cruz with a clear task, find the extra edge that can turn Chiefs’ promising run into a stronger points haul and keep them within touching distance of the teams competing at the top of the Premier Soccer League.
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