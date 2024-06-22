Nasreddine Nabi, AS FAR Rabat, June 2024AS FAR Rabat
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs urged to add local coach to Nasreddine Nabi's A-Team - 'You need someone who has been there'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesCavin JohnsonArthur ZwaneNasreddine Nabi

Amakhosi have been told to emulate their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates who have enjoyed some success under their current technical team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rooi makes plea to Chiefs about technical team
  • Amakhosi are expected to announce Nabi
  • Zwane, Johnson & Sheppard are still with the club
Article continues below