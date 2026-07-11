Kaizer Chiefs' transfer strategy questioned - 'They can't score goals, but they want to strengthen the defence'
McGregor slams defensive transfer focus
The former Kaizer Chiefs star is not convinced by the club's recruitment strategy ahead of the 2026/27 season.
Despite the excitement surrounding the unveiling of new kit, McGregor remains worried that the additions to the squad do not address the team's most pressing issues on the field.
Amakhosi have notably bolstered their backline with the acquisition of centre-back Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.
For McGregor, this emphasis on the defensive unit is a sign that the club may be losing its traditional identity.
Jersey nostalgia vs current reality
The new away kit has sparked memories of a more successful era for McGregor, but the current state of the team provides a harsh contrast to those glory days.
"The new away jersey is very similar to the iconic one; it reminds me of the good old days when the club could score goals and win games," McGregor told KickOff.
"Now they can't. They need a miracle.
"They can't score goals, but now it seems they want to strengthen the defense.
"How are they going to win games? If you look at the players they've brought in, it's defenders and a goalkeeper."
Warning against a negative philosophy
McGregor warned that a defensive approach would not sit well with the Amakhosi faithful, who expect a brand of football that puts opposition teams under constant pressure.
He cited recent international trends as proof that a purely defensive mindset is a recipe for failure in the modern game.
"We are not gonna see a Kaizer Chiefs if they are defensive.
"The Chiefs that wore similar jersey was feared and respected for scoring goals and putting teams under pressure.
"We saw it in the World Cup; you can't defend for 98 minutes. You will break down somehow.
"And if you are not scoring goals, you can't win games. It's a problem," McGregor explained.
- Backpage
Lack of striking options
While the squad does possess some attacking talent, the legend is unconvinced that the current options are enough to lead a title charge or provide the necessary goal return expected at Naturena.
"They need to bring in more attacking players; they don't have any strikers.
"Yes, Khanyisa Mayo is there, but is he a goalscorer?"
The conversation then turned to whether Flavio Da Silva could be the man to solve goalscoring woes in the upcoming campaign, but McGregor's response was: "Nah nah nah nah nah!"
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