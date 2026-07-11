Kaizer Chiefs' transfer strategy questioned - 'They can't score goals, but they want to strengthen the defence'

The former Kaizer Chiefs star is not convinced by the club's recruitment strategy ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Despite the excitement surrounding the unveiling of new kit, McGregor remains worried that the additions to the squad do not address the team's most pressing issues on the field.

Amakhosi have notably bolstered their backline with the acquisition of centre-back Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

For McGregor, this emphasis on the defensive unit is a sign that the club may be losing its traditional identity.



