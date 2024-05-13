Kaizer Chiefs to announce new coach and two signings on Wednesday? - club official comments

GOALAustin DitlhoboloKaizer Chiefs to announce new coach and two signings on Wednesday? - club official commentsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityCavin JohnsonBenni McCarthyPitso John MosimaneA statement on the Soweto giants' official website indicates that a new coach and players will be unveiled by the club this week. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs on the hunt for new coachPitso Mosimane & Benni McCarthy have been linked with AmakhosiClub official comments on statement on Chiefs site Article continues below