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Kaizer Chiefs' Thabo Moloisane on his deep love for Amakhosi, life under Fernando Da Cruz and Bafana Bafana ambitions
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Deep love for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane is bracing himself for a poignant encounter this Tuesday as Amakhosi host his former side, Stellenbosch FC, at FNB Stadium. Having spent three productive seasons in the Western Cape, where he made over 115 appearances across all competitions, the clash represents a major milestone in his debut campaign at Naturena.
The defender has become a fixture in the side recently, featuring in each of the club's last five Betway Premiership outings as he finds his rhythm in the famous gold and black jersey.
Speaking at the Chiefs Village on Monday, Moloisane acknowledged the significant impact his former employers had on his professional development.
"I have to express my gratitude to the club [Stellenbosch] for the role they played in my career, but I am also grateful for the opportunity to play for a big club like Chiefs," the centre-back told The Citizen.
"Tomorrow will be an emotional one, they played a big role in my journey to get here so it will be fun for me. I enjoy these types of games."
For Moloisane, playing for Chiefs is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream that began on the streets of Soweto. His connection to the club transcends professional obligations, rooted in a childhood spent watching the team from the stands.
"Fortunately for me this is a club I know, growing up just down the road," he explained.
"I have a deep love for Chiefs, they are literally all I know. As a small boy I remember coming here to fetch tickets. For me now it is time to write my own history and for my name to be counted."
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Life under Fernando Da Cruz
The transition to Naturena has been a learning curve for the 27-year-old, who had to remain patient during the early weeks of the season.
"The first couple of games I didn’t play, but it was important to learn from the bench," Moloisane noted during his media address.
"I must just continue working hard and make sure I play my role."
While Amakhosi remain unbeaten in seven league games, four draws have left them slightly off the pace in the title race. However, Moloisane is adamant that the team is progressing well under the new regime.
"We must remember we have a new coach. He is familiar with the club. But at the same time he is a new coach and we are learning his system and working hard to make sure his system works. We haven’t lost a game and tomorrow’s game is extremely important."
Reflecting on the difference between the current setup and the struggles of the previous campaign, the defender offered an optimistic appraisal of the team's evolution.
"100 percent," he said when asked if progress was visible.
"Even from me looking from the outside last season, and looking from the inside now, the team is playing much better, we are playing really well. It is unfortunate we don’t have wins from some games that we drew, but the system is working."
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Bafana ambitions
Beyond his domestic duties, Moloisane is keeping a close eye on the national team setup.
"It is very long, but credit to the guys; they are doing well. The credit must go to them. And for me, I must also continue working hard," he told SABC Sport.
"I had a bit of a difficult season in the last campaign, but I am happy that I am starting to play and feel like myself again. I am sure that as I continue working hard, I will be back in the setup.
Who wouldn't want to be in that setup anyway?" he asked.
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Full circle
The defender's journey from fetching tickets as a boy to leading the defensive line in front of the FNB Stadium crowd represents a full-circle moment.
With the tactical demands of Da Cruz becoming clearer and the emotional motivation of facing Stellenbosch providing an extra spark, Moloisane is well-positioned to become a cornerstone of the new-look Chiefs.
Victory on Tuesday would not only move Amakhosi up the table but also validate the progress Moloisane insists the team is making behind the scenes as they chase silverware.
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