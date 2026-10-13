Kaizer Chiefs' Thabo Moloisane on his deep love for Amakhosi, life under Fernando Da Cruz and Bafana Bafana ambitions

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane is bracing himself for a poignant encounter this Tuesday as Amakhosi host his former side, Stellenbosch FC, at FNB Stadium. Having spent three productive seasons in the Western Cape, where he made over 115 appearances across all competitions, the clash represents a major milestone in his debut campaign at Naturena.

The defender has become a fixture in the side recently, featuring in each of the club's last five Betway Premiership outings as he finds his rhythm in the famous gold and black jersey.

Speaking at the Chiefs Village on Monday, Moloisane acknowledged the significant impact his former employers had on his professional development.

"I have to express my gratitude to the club [Stellenbosch] for the role they played in my career, but I am also grateful for the opportunity to play for a big club like Chiefs," the centre-back told The Citizen.

"Tomorrow will be an emotional one, they played a big role in my journey to get here so it will be fun for me. I enjoy these types of games."

For Moloisane, playing for Chiefs is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream that began on the streets of Soweto. His connection to the club transcends professional obligations, rooted in a childhood spent watching the team from the stands.

"Fortunately for me this is a club I know, growing up just down the road," he explained.

"I have a deep love for Chiefs, they are literally all I know. As a small boy I remember coming here to fetch tickets. For me now it is time to write my own history and for my name to be counted."



