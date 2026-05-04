Kaizer Chiefs suffer blow in chase for CAF qualification with another key player sidelined for the remainder of the season

The race for CAF qualification has taken a turn for the worse at Naturena, with news emerging that Kaizer Chiefs will have to navigate their final hurdles without the services of Zitha Kwinika.

The vice-captain, who has been instrumental in the club's defensive stability this season, is understood to have suffered a long-term injury that will keep him in the treatment room until the pre-season begins.

Kwinika has already missed several high-profile fixtures, including the recent Soweto derby and the clash against Siwelele FC.

An insider close to the club confirmed to Soccer Laduma the severity of the situation, stating, "Yes, it's true he has been out of action because of injury.

"It has really affected his season because he was doing very well for himself and for the team, but unfortunately, he got injured just before the Soweto derby, and that injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season."







