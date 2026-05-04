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Kaizer Chiefs suffer blow in chase for CAF qualification with another key player sidelined for the remainder of the season
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A massive void in the Amakhosi defence
The race for CAF qualification has taken a turn for the worse at Naturena, with news emerging that Kaizer Chiefs will have to navigate their final hurdles without the services of Zitha Kwinika.
The vice-captain, who has been instrumental in the club's defensive stability this season, is understood to have suffered a long-term injury that will keep him in the treatment room until the pre-season begins.
Kwinika has already missed several high-profile fixtures, including the recent Soweto derby and the clash against Siwelele FC.
An insider close to the club confirmed to Soccer Laduma the severity of the situation, stating, "Yes, it's true he has been out of action because of injury.
"It has really affected his season because he was doing very well for himself and for the team, but unfortunately, he got injured just before the Soweto derby, and that injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season."
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Hope for a pre-season return
While the immediate future looks bleak for Kwinika on the pitch, there is some optimism regarding his recovery timeline.
The medical staff at Naturena are hopeful that the defender will be fully fit by the time the squad reconvenes for the 2026/27 pre-season training camp.
However, for a team currently fighting for every point to secure a spot in Africa next season, his presence on the sidelines is a bitter pill to swallow.
The insider further elaborated on the player's personal outlook regarding the recovery process.
"It's a bad injury, but it's believed that he could be ready before the preseason camp and training.
"But for now, it's believed that he could be out for the remaining four games of the season.
"He said he could start running after two weeks, but was not sure about training with the rest of the team," the source added.
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The final countdown for CAF spots
The timing of this injury could not be worse for Amakhosi, who face a daunting run-in to end the season.
Chiefs have just four games remaining to solidify their position in the upper reaches of the Premiership table and guarantee a return to CAF competition, starting with a blockbuster clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Without their vice-captain, the defensive unit will be under immense pressure against the league's most clinical attackers.
Following the showdown with Sundowns, the Glamour Boys must negotiate tricky fixtures against Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu FC.
They are currently scheduled to wrap up their 2025/26 campaign against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium.
Every point will be vital, and the technical team must now find a way to plug the gap left by Kwinika if they are to bring continental football back to the Amakhosi faithful.
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What's next for Kaizer Chiefs?
The 2025 Nedbank champions have four tough matches lying ahead in their fight to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup but will be looking for a strong finish to the season to tighten their grip on the third position.
As it stands, they are in position three with 47 points after 26 games, with their main rivals for the position, AmaZulu, five points behind.
They will want to avoid their upcoming clash with the KwaZulu Natal based club on May 16 being a winner-takes-all scenario so must pick up points against Sundowns and Sekhukhune.