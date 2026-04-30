Kaizer Chiefs striker in the mix but...! Hugo Broos given four names of forwards to consider for the 2026 World Cup, although Tshegofatso Mabasa is ruled out

Former Bafana Bafana forward Katlego Mphela has explained why Hugo Broos should consider having four strikers in the World Cup. Among them is Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo, but as explained, his chances are not high, the same as Tshegofatso Mabasa.

“Keep both Foster and Makgopa and add another two, different profiles," he told The Sowetan.

"You have Rayners, who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him [he was snubbed for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco a few months ago].

“I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If Mayo were consistent, he'd be someone I’d look at," Mphela stated.