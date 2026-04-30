Kaizer Chiefs striker in the mix but...! Hugo Broos given four names of forwards to consider for the 2026 World Cup, although Tshegofatso Mabasa is ruled out
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Fans' concern
In recent outings, including the two international friendly games against Panama, Bafana Bafana struggled to score.
Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa have not been convincing, which is a massive concern ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic.
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The names suggested to Broos
Former Bafana Bafana forward Katlego Mphela has explained why Hugo Broos should consider having four strikers in the World Cup. Among them is Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo, but as explained, his chances are not high, the same as Tshegofatso Mabasa.
“Keep both Foster and Makgopa and add another two, different profiles," he told The Sowetan.
"You have Rayners, who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him [he was snubbed for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco a few months ago].
“I like Mabasa, but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If Mayo were consistent, he'd be someone I’d look at," Mphela stated.
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What are the chances of Bafana progress from the pool
“Bafana have what it takes to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament.
"I mean, for them to qualify for the World Cup means they are competent. They qualified directly, unlike us in 2010, who qualified as hosts, so they have a strong team that can come out of that group," Mphela argued.
The fixtures
On June 11, South Africa plays Mexico before facing the Czech Republic on June 18.
Their final pool fixture will be against South Korea on June 25.