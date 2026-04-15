Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva serves critics a chilling pill: 'I can score a lot of goals, but I’m not Messi or Ronaldo!'
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Silva's Chiefs stats this season
Kaizer Chiefs star Flavio Silva has done relatively well in his first season with the Soweto giants, a club he joined at the beginning of the season.
In the 24 outings across all competitions, the strikers have yielded eight goals and an assist from the Guine-Bissau man.
Silva has a goal and an assist in the last two games for the club.
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I can score many goals but I'm not Ronaldo or Messi
Silva is confident of getting goals, but insists he can't deliver like the legendary duo of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
"For me, the criticism is not personal; it’s okay. It means I’m not playing well, and I can improve, since I’m playing well. I know [supporters] are going to greet me, respect me, and give me love. So for me, it is no problem. It is part of the game,” he opened up to the media.
“It’s always about the team; I tell my teammates that I can score a lot of goals, but I’m not Messi or Ronaldo. I’m not going to dribble three or four players to score a goal. I make my movements, and my teammates will pass me [the ball], and it’s always about the team.”
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I prayed to play for a club like this
“I’m happy, and even happier now with these four consecutive wins. It is good for the team and good for everybody at the club," Silva continued.
"I have nothing to complain about. This is the kind of atmosphere I love to be in. Since I was a child, I prayed to play for a club like this, a big club with big pressure.
“For me, it is a dream to play for a club like this. It is good pressure and a big responsibility, but it is the kind of pressure I prefer," he concluded.
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What can Silva achieve?
Currently, Silva has eight goals alongside Glody Lilepo, and with eight games to go, he can easily get a double-digit goal, which will be a plus for the Glamour Boys.
The main objective is, however, to finish in the top three and get a CAF inter-club competition ticket.