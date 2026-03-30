Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva's Guinea-Bissau concede five as Etiosa Ighodaro scores on his return to full fitness!

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau
Burkina Faso
Guinea-Bissau
Friendlies
F. Silva
K. Mayo
E. Ighodaro

The FIFA international break provided a chance for players to represent their respective nations, especially in friendly outings and competitive fixtures. The two weeks are also a blessing in disguise to the injured players, as well as those who are working to improve their fitness levels.

  • Silva debut ends in embarrassment

    Kaizer Chiefs forward Flavio Silva was part of the Guinea-Bissau team that played Burkina Faso in an international friendly that was staged last weekend.

    Silva got his chance to impress against the Stallions, but things didn't go as anticipated as the hosts claimed a massive 5-0 win.

    The Amakhosi forward started the game but just couldn't find the back of the net.

    • Advertisement
  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Ighodaro back with a bang!

    While Silva was away with his international team, his club rival Etiosa Ighodaro was part of the squad that played Lerumo Lions in a friendly outing.

    The towering Nigerian played for the last 30 minutes, but that was enough for him to get on the scoresheet at the Naturena Village.

    This is a relief for the 24-year-old whose quality can't be denied.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Good headache for coaches

    The return of Ighodaro will definitely add more competition in the final third, where Silva has been dominating in recent weeks.

    Khanyisa Mayo has not been at his best, explaining why, on several occasions, Glody Lilepo has been playing there.

    Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef can now work with the trio, alongside Lilepo and Duba, as they continue chasing the CAF inter-club ticket.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Will Chiefs make it three wins in a row?

    After back-to-back Premier Soccer League wins against Durban City and Magesi, respectively, Amakhosi will be at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 6 to play relegation-threatened Orbit College.

    A win might take them to third with 39 points, depending on the outcome of the AmaZulu game, who are currently occupying that position.