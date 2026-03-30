Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Silva's Guinea-Bissau concede five as Etiosa Ighodaro scores on his return to full fitness!
Silva debut ends in embarrassment
Kaizer Chiefs forward Flavio Silva was part of the Guinea-Bissau team that played Burkina Faso in an international friendly that was staged last weekend.
Silva got his chance to impress against the Stallions, but things didn't go as anticipated as the hosts claimed a massive 5-0 win.
The Amakhosi forward started the game but just couldn't find the back of the net.
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Ighodaro back with a bang!
While Silva was away with his international team, his club rival Etiosa Ighodaro was part of the squad that played Lerumo Lions in a friendly outing.
The towering Nigerian played for the last 30 minutes, but that was enough for him to get on the scoresheet at the Naturena Village.
This is a relief for the 24-year-old whose quality can't be denied.
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Good headache for coaches
The return of Ighodaro will definitely add more competition in the final third, where Silva has been dominating in recent weeks.
Khanyisa Mayo has not been at his best, explaining why, on several occasions, Glody Lilepo has been playing there.
Co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef can now work with the trio, alongside Lilepo and Duba, as they continue chasing the CAF inter-club ticket.
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Will Chiefs make it three wins in a row?
After back-to-back Premier Soccer League wins against Durban City and Magesi, respectively, Amakhosi will be at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 6 to play relegation-threatened Orbit College.
A win might take them to third with 39 points, depending on the outcome of the AmaZulu game, who are currently occupying that position.