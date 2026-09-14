Kaizer Chiefs still not at the level of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates - 'If you are not consistent, then you don't have a team'

The divide between Kaizer Chiefs and the dominant forces of South African football appears to be widening, according to club legend Robson Muchichwa.

While Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates continue to collect silverware and maintain a stranglehold on the upper echelons of the Betway Premiership, the Naturena-based giants are struggling to find their rhythm.

Muchichwa, who became a fan favourite during his playing days in the 1990s, suggests that the primary issue isn't necessarily a deficit in individual talent, but rather a structural failure to produce results on a weekly basis.

"The biggest problem at Chiefs is consistency, same as last season. The team lack consistency," Muchichwa told KickOff.



