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Kaizer Chiefs still not at the level of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates - 'If you are not consistent, then you don't have a team'
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Gap to the elite
The divide between Kaizer Chiefs and the dominant forces of South African football appears to be widening, according to club legend Robson Muchichwa.
While Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates continue to collect silverware and maintain a stranglehold on the upper echelons of the Betway Premiership, the Naturena-based giants are struggling to find their rhythm.
Muchichwa, who became a fan favourite during his playing days in the 1990s, suggests that the primary issue isn't necessarily a deficit in individual talent, but rather a structural failure to produce results on a weekly basis.
"The biggest problem at Chiefs is consistency, same as last season. The team lack consistency," Muchichwa told KickOff.
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Consistency is key
The difference in pedigree at the top of the South African game is often measured by the ability to navigate the rigours of a long season without dropping unnecessary points.
Mamelodi Sundowns have set the benchmark for professionalism and squad depth, while Orlando Pirates have found a way to become a formidable force under their current technical guidance.
"For a player to really settle in a team, they need about four to five games. They shouldn't be rushed to settle."
"The Chiefs team can't win games consistently like Sundowns and Pirates do. That's the difference between Chiefs and the other two teams; they are consistent, those two."
"They can easily win you from four to five games in a row. But unfortunately, we can't say the same thing about Chiefs," Muchichwa added.
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If you are not consistent...
Despite appearing to have a stronger squad in 2026/27 compared to previous seasons, the results on the grass have not yet reflected that supposed improvement.
The early exit from the MTN8 was a significant blow, leaving supporters questioning whether the new signings and tactical shifts under the current technical team are enough to bridge the massive gap.
"That's the only reason Chiefs are struggling to reach Sundowns and Pirates' level on the pitch."
"In football, if you are not consistent, then you don't have a team," Muchichwa said.
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Amakhosi’s path forward
The pressure is now mounting on the technical team to prove that they can build a side capable of matching the relentless pace set by the Chloorkop and Orlando outfits.
A recent 1-1 draw against Polokwane City only served to reinforce Muchichwa's points about the team's inability to seize control of games and see out results.
Chiefs next face Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday, a fixture that now carries even more weight as they look to silence the critics and demonstrate that they can find the consistency Muchichwa demands.
With the squad value of rivals like Sundowns continuing to soar and Pirates finding their groove, the margin for error is non-existent.
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