Kaizer Chiefs star to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi & Vinicius Jr in USA as South American teams submit squads

A Glamour Boy has secured a spot in the national team set to compete in the upcoming Copa America 2024.

  • Castillo makes the cut for Copa America
  • The Chiefs player will represent Venezuela
  • He will look to get game time in the remaining PSL games
