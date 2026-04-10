Kaizer Chiefs star Siphesihle Ndlovu makes bold promise to fans as Amakhosi eye top-three finish: 'That is important in the remaining games'
Hope on the horizon
When a big club fails to win games and trophies, the biggest pain is always felt by the fans who are forced to face the embarrassment and still defend the team regardless.
This has been a recent situation that the Amakhosi fanbase has faced following their team's elimination from the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League. The Naturena outfit also fell down the pecking order as far as the Premier Soccer League title race is concerned.
The fans' pain was exacerbated by the fact that, as their team struggled, traditional rivals Orlando Pirates have celebrated two trophies and are challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.
Despite the painful experience, Siphesihle Ndlovu has a word of encouragement for the fans.
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Team spirit and promise to fans
“It’s just unity for us. We need to be committed to everything we do. It’s a crucial time of the season. A lot of injuries can occur; everyone is playing for points or something,” Ndlovu said as per FARPost.
“So, it’s very crucial, and we need to stick together at this time and point and make sure that in every game we fight until the end. The most important thing is to give the fans a fight; even if it’s not a good day, give them a fight, show that you are fighting. That is important in the remaining games."
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TS Galaxy test
Amakhosi will be looking for a fourth straight win in the league when they host struggling Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Sunday. Ndlovu is looking forward to the game because he believes it will be an interesting encounter.
“At this time of the season, it is so difficult to predict because everyone is playing for something. So, even a point matters now. It’s going to be a very interesting game," he added.
"We just need to thoroughly prepare very well for them and then continue with our winning streak because that’s what we need at this time and point to really finish in a high position.
“I think for a club of this magnitude, the expectations are very high. We also need to live up to the standards of the expectations. But obviously, the best way to live on that is to make sure that we get back to our winning streak, and probably people will come back to the stadium, and we need to play better football. Hopefully, people will start to have faith more.”
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Chiefs' turnaround
After previously losing four games across all competitions, the Glamour Boys are on a three-match run, and Ndlovu has revealed what has inspired them.
“It’s so great to move from one to the second goal of the season. It all comes down to the effort that we have been putting in as a team, because we made an agreement as a team that there are certain things that are going to change,” added the midfielder.
“We will be committed to those changes, and we are going to be committed to everything that we do. So, I’m happy that I got my second goal of the season. And obviously, we really understand the expectations for us as a club, but we have been moving great and doing things great.
"So far, we feel great about what we have achieved for this season. There’s still room for improvement, but yes, we take it one game at a time.”