Kaizer Chiefs star Siphesihle Ndlovu makes bold promise to fans as Amakhosi eye top-three finish: 'That is important in the remaining games'

When a big club fails to win games and trophies, the biggest pain is always felt by the fans who are forced to face the embarrassment and still defend the team regardless.

This has been a recent situation that the Amakhosi fanbase has faced following their team's elimination from the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League. The Naturena outfit also fell down the pecking order as far as the Premier Soccer League title race is concerned.

The fans' pain was exacerbated by the fact that, as their team struggled, traditional rivals Orlando Pirates have celebrated two trophies and are challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Despite the painful experience, Siphesihle Ndlovu has a word of encouragement for the fans.