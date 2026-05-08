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Kaizer Chiefs star reported to have reached an agreement in principle to a new two-year contract - 'He could be at the club until June 2030'
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Amakhosi move to secure number one
Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Brandon Petersen over a contract extension that would see the goalkeeper remain at Naturena for the foreseeable future.
The 31-year-old has been in sensational form during the 2025/26 campaign, providing the defensive stability that the Glamour Boys have desperately craved in recent seasons.
While his previous terms were set to expire in June 2027, the club's management has seen enough to warrant an early renewal.
Reliable sources indicate that the two parties have aligned on a fresh two-year agreement, which includes a further option to extend for another year.
This strategic move ensures the Soweto Giants maintain continuity in a vital position as they look to challenge for silverware once again.
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Possibility of a decade at the club
"There was no doubt about Petersen and a new deal, mainly with the way he has performed this season," a source close to the club told Soccer Laduma.
"It would have been surprising if the club did not offer him a new deal. Yes, the new contract is a two-year deal with one year option, which means he could be at the club until June 2030 if the club exercises the option in June 2029.
"As for now, I can tell you the deal is as good as done."
The potential for Petersen to remain at the club until 2030 would represent a significant landmark for the player, effectively allowing him to see out the peak of his career in the famous gold and black jersey.
His statistics this term justify the club's faith; in 22 league outings, Petersen has registered a staggering 13 clean sheets, conceding only 13 goals in the process.
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Agent provides update on official confirmation
Despite the optimism surrounding the negotiations, the player's representative, Glyn Binkin, has called for a measure of patience, confirming that while talks have taken place, the ink is not yet dry on the official documents.
The agent clarified that the player is still currently under his existing terms while waiting for the formal paperwork to be presented.
"He has one year remaining on his contract and, although they have spoken about offering him a new contract, to date no new contract has been offered," Binkin stated when questioned about the status of the deal.
While the formal announcement may still be pending, the intent from both the club and the player suggests that an official confirmation is only a matter of time as Chiefs look to build around their most consistent performers.
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What’s next for Chiefs
After disrupting the title race following a crucial 1-1 draw against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, momentum is shifting for Amakhosi, who are looking to secure their third spot all through to the final matchday.
They would need to safeguard their five and six points lead over fourth-placed AmaZulu and and fifth-placed Sekhukhune, respectively.
Dropping the points at this stage could be disastrous, especially against their rivals for CAF Confederation Cup qualification.
Chiefs will be on the road in their next two fixtures, facing off against Babina Noko on May 10 before a high-voltage clash with Usuthu in Durban on May 16.
In their season-closing match, Amakhosi will be at home to welcome relegation strugglers Chippa United on May 23.