Kaizer Chiefs star reported to have reached an agreement in principle to a new two-year contract - 'He could be at the club until June 2030'

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Brandon Petersen over a contract extension that would see the goalkeeper remain at Naturena for the foreseeable future.

The 31-year-old has been in sensational form during the 2025/26 campaign, providing the defensive stability that the Glamour Boys have desperately craved in recent seasons.

While his previous terms were set to expire in June 2027, the club's management has seen enough to warrant an early renewal.

Reliable sources indicate that the two parties have aligned on a fresh two-year agreement, which includes a further option to extend for another year.

This strategic move ensures the Soweto Giants maintain continuity in a vital position as they look to challenge for silverware once again.



