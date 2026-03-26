Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala's main weakness revealed: 'He can reach Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng level' if he works on it
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Shabalala's stats this season
Kaizer Chiefs' versatile attacker, Mduduzi Shabalala, is among the players who have enjoyed massive game time for his team.
The 22-year-old has played 29 games for Amakhosi across all competitions, but has just managed three goals and an assist.
Since his promotion to the senior team, 'Mdu' has 11 goals and six assists in 106 games for Chiefs.
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Mofokeng stats this season
Relebohile Mofokeng has played 28 games for Orlando Pirates in the ongoing 2025/26 edition with a return of eight goals and six assists.
Since his promotion to the senior team late in the 2022/23 campaign, Rele has played 117 games, where he has found the back of the net 27 times and provided 26 assists as well.
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Where is Shabalala getting it wrong?
“I know he is someone who has received a lot of criticism, especially for missing goal-scoring opportunities," former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite told SoccerBeat.
"However, as a coach, I am very happy with his progress because I look at Shabba individually and the kind of moments he creates, whether it is a movement to try to receive the ball or a movement to draw the opponent away so that those around him can receive the ball.
“He is very well equipped to get into the final third. The only thing I feel he needs to work on is his finishing. That is the only area he needs to improve. Otherwise, I believe he can reach the level of ‘Rele.’ He can easily reach that level if he focuses on his finishing right now," he concluded.
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The main challenge
Shabalala has to work on his effectiveness in the final third for the Glamour Boys to stand a better chance of achieving their targets.
However, that might also be dependent on the calibre of players around him.
On the other hand, Mofokeng will now start working harder to perfect his No. 10 role for both Pirates and Bafana Bafana.